‘That was surprising…’: Trump says he’d be disappointed if China sold weapons to Iran

MUST READ | Iran wants to bulk up its defence amid war with the US, Israel. China lends a helping hand

Trump’s reaction came after a report by Reuters stated that Iran is expected to receive a shipment of 400 Chinese-made shoulder-fired missiles within weeks in a deal valued between $60 million and $70 million. The deal was signed with Zhongqing Baoshang International Investment, and the shipment is expected to transit through Pakistan to Iran.

Trump had also, previously, expressed concerns about the possibility of China selling weapons to Iran during the war. However, he said that Xi told him in a letter that Beijing was not providing arms to Iran.

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The US had also threatened a 50 per cent tariff on goods from countries that arm Iran. If this follows through, then the US-China might be upended. The war already has put a strain on the relationship between the two big economies, as Strait of Hormuz closure has impacted the energy flowing to China.