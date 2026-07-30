‘That was surprising…’: Trump says he’d be disappointed if China sold weapons to Iran

US-Iran war: US President Donald Trump said that Chinese President Xi Jinping had promised that Beijing would not partake in the Iran war, and hence reports about China selling weapons to Tehran was very surprising. He also indicated that the leaders were scheduled to meet in September.
“That was surprising. I mean, things like that happen, but that would be surprising,” said Trump. ““He told me very strongly he wouldn’t partake, but he knows I’d be quite disappointed. He’s coming here, I think, on September 24,” he said, referring to Xi’s plans to visit the US for a summit.