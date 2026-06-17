LPG, CNG, PNG prices today, June 17: Check latest rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, other cities

LPG, CNG, PNG prices today: Concerns over LPG, CNG and PNG prices continue to affect Indian households even as the conflict in West Asia appears to be nearing its end. Moreover, the government is working to strengthen fuel reserves and diversify supply sources, even as prices of commercial LPG cylinders, domestic LPG cylinders and CNG have been raised multiple times.

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There has been some progress on the supply front. Thirty-four Indian- and foreign-flagged ships are set for safe passage after the India-bound LNG carrier Disha safely crossed the Strait of Hormuz on Monday. Of the non-fertiliser vessels stranded in the region, 15 are carrying crude oil, LNG and LPG, while three are carrying other cargo.

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14.2 kg LPG cylinder rates on June 17

Cities Price (₹/cylinder) Delhi 942 Bengaluru 944.50 Hyderabad 994 Mumbai 941.50 Chennai 957.50 Kolkata 968

Commercial (19kg) LPG cylinder rates on June 17

Cities Price (₹/cylinder) Delhi 3,113.50 Bengaluru 3,198 Hyderabad 3,367 Mumbai 3,067.50 Chennai 3,283 Kolkata 3,255.50

CNG prices across major cities on June 17

Cities Price (₹/kg) Delhi 83.09 Bengaluru 95 Hyderabad 97 Mumbai 86 Chennai 96 Kolkata 93.50

PNG prices across major cities on June 17

Cities Price (₹/SCM) Delhi 47.90 Bengaluru 52 Hyderabad 51 Mumbai 50 Chennai 50 Kolkata 50

The government said the cost of supplying a domestic LPG cylinder has risen to more than ₹1,600 due to international price surges linked to the West Asia conflict. India’s LPG import costs are tied to the Saudi Contract Price, which has risen by around 46 per cent since February because of supply disruptions in the Gulf region.

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Industry sources said the latest increase in domestic LPG prices only partly covers losses on household cylinder sales. Before the revision, oil marketing companies were estimated to lose about ₹703 on every LPG cylinder sold.

Union Minister Pralhad Joshi said the increase was unavoidable due to the global situation. He pointed to limited LPG sources and difficulties in procurement and transportation, including higher costs caused by long trans-shipment times. However, Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said there was no shortage of energy in the country and that the supply situation for crude oil, LPG and natural gas was comfortable.

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He added that daily LPG consumption stood at 80,000 metric tonnes, while domestic production had risen from 32,000 MT to 54,000 MT, reducing dependence on imports. LPG connection holders are being encouraged to shift to piped gas, and maximum LPG stocks equivalent to 75 to 80 days are available.

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US President Donald Trump had also said on June 15 that commercial vessels and oil tankers had begun moving out of the Strait of Hormuz. In a social media post, he said ships loaded with oil were moving along the Southern Highway, which he described as safe and secure. The maritime movement resumed days before the scheduled signing of the comprehensive peace treaty on June 19.

