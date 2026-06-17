Top stocks in news: DOMS, Wipro, HDFC Bank, Power Grid, TMPV, Cyient, GICRE, Brigade, KIMS

Indian equity benchmark indices extended their gains and settled higher on Tuesday on the back of optimism over the US-Iran deal. Investor sentiment remains cautious ahead of the upcoming US Fed policy. The BSE Sensex jumped 544.15 points, or 0.71 per cent, to close at 76,808.48, while NSE's Nifty50 gained 135.25 points, or 0.57 per cent, to end at 23,989.15. Here are the stocks that may remain under spotlight before the opening bell on Wednesday, June 17, 2026:

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Corporate actions today: Shares of Cyient shall trade ex-date for buyback, while shares of Brigade Enterprises shall trade ex-bonus today. Kaynes Technology India shall remain in F&O ban today.

DOMS Industries: Italian stationery giant FILA is likely to sell up to a 7 per cent stake in DOMS Industries through block deals, with the floor price set at Rs 2,100 per share, nearly 10 per cent discount against the previous close. The total block deal size is estimated at Rs 892 crore.

HDFC Bank: The leading private lender has issued senior unsecured bonds worth $75 million with a tenure of 5 years with coupon rate of 5.067 per cent per year, payable twice a year. The proceeds shall be utilized for banking activities.

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Tata Motors PV: Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) will hold its annual Investor Day on June 17, 2026 with Tata Motors Chairman N Chandrasekaran expressing confidence that TMPV shall deliver industry-leading growth in FY27, supported by a strong pipeline of new launches and multi-powertrain offerings.

Wipro: The IT solutions company announced the launch of its Applied AI Center of Excellence (CoE) for Claude models powered by Anthropic, reinforcing its commitment to accelerating enterprise AI adoption and impact. The CoE is a key initiative under the newly formed AI-Native Business & Platforms Unit.

Power Grid Corporation of India: The state-run utility player has been declared as successful bidder under Tariff Based Competitive Bidding to establish Inter-State Transmission System for the project namely “WR-ER Inter-Regional Network Expansion Scheme Part-A” on build, own, operate and transfer (BOOT) basis. in the states of Jharkhand and Chhattisgarh.

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Bharat Forge: The forging company's subsidiary, Kalyani Strategic Systems (KSSL), along with Paramount, unveiled the Simha 4x4 - a next-generation light armoured multi-purpose vehicle - Eurosatory 2026.

General Insurance Corporation of India: The government’s OFS in GIC Re saw strong demand with the issue being subscribed 3.72 times on day one, as the government opts to exercise the greenshoe option and raising the total divestment to about Rs 3,088 crore.

NHPC: The state-run utility player has has signed a Memorandum of Agreement (MoA) with Government of Arunachal Pradesh for implementation of Etalin HEP (3097 MW), which shall establish on Dri & Tangon rivers in Dibang Basin, implemented by NHPC on Build, Own, Operate and Transfer (BOOT) basis for lease period of 40 years from the commercial operating date (COD).

Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences: The healthcare services company has announced the launch of its qualified institutions placement (QIP) issue of equity shares on June 16. The floor price has been fixed at Rs 771.73 per share.

Prime Focus: SEBI has disposed of adjudication proceedings against Prime Focus (PFL), its promoters, directors, chief financial officer, and audit committee members after concluding that the alleged violations related to the company's accounting treatment of two business transfer transactions were not established.

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Devyani International: The operator of Yum! Brands’ over 600 Pizza Hut outlets across India, as well as in Nepal and Nigeria. This comes as Yum Brands has agreed to sell the struggling Pizza Hut chain in a $2.7 billion deal as part of a broader strategic review of its portfolio.

Paradeep Parivahan: Energy In Motion and the automotive company have commenced Deployment of 45 EIM Ashwa 4x2, 55- Tonne Electric Heavy-Duty Tractor Trailers for UltraTech Cement . The fleet will be deployed for the transportation of clinker from UltraTech's integrated manufacturing unit in Rajasthan to its grinding units in the Delhi-NCR region