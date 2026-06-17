RIL AGM 2026 on June 19: Date, time, where to watch live and what to expect

Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) will hold its 49th Annual General Meeting (AGM) on Friday, June 19, 2026, at 2 pm IST, with investors expected to closely track comments from Chairman Mukesh Ambani and the group's leadership on the future roadmap of the telecom, retail and energy businesses.

The AGM, one of the most closely watched events on India's corporate calendar, will be conducted virtually through video conferencing and other audio-visual means, continuing the format adopted in recent years.

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Where to watch the AGM live

Shareholders can participate in the meeting through JioEvents using the login credentials provided by the company. The proceedings are also expected to be streamed across Reliance Industries' digital platforms and social media channels, allowing investors and analysts to follow major announcements and management commentary in real time.

Dividend and board resolutions

Shareholders will vote on several resolutions, including the declaration of a dividend of ₹6 per equity share for FY26. Reliance has fixed June 5, 2026, as the record date for determining shareholders eligible to receive the payout, which will be made electronically within seven days of the AGM.

The company has also proposed the approval of material related-party transactions involving Reliance and its subsidiaries.

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Another important agenda item is the reappointment of Akash Ambani and Anant Ambani as directors. Both retire by rotation and are eligible for reappointment.

Remote e-voting for shareholders commenced on June 14 and will remain open until June 18.

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Jio Platforms IPO in focus

The biggest talking point at this year's AGM is expected to be the proposed initial public offering of Jio Platforms.

Investors are keenly awaiting clarity on the timeline and structure of what could potentially become India's largest-ever public offering. Market participants will also watch for management's plans for Jio's broadband business, cloud services and artificial intelligence initiatives.

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Any commentary on monetisation opportunities and future growth drivers within the digital ecosystem is likely to attract significant attention.

Retail and new energy businesses

Reliance Retail is also expected to feature prominently during the meeting, with investors seeking updates on store additions, consumer demand trends and the company's omni-channel strategy.

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Meanwhile, Reliance's ambitious new energy business could remain a major focus area. The company is expected to provide updates on its investments in solar modules, battery manufacturing, green hydrogen and energy storage technologies.

Analysts will also closely monitor management commentary on the oil-to-chemicals segment, refining margins and the broader energy transition strategy.

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Strong FY26 performance sets the stage

The AGM comes after Reliance reported a strong performance for FY26, with consolidated revenue rising to ₹11.76 lakh crore.

The company posted a 17.8% increase in profit after tax to ₹95,754 crore, while its consumer businesses — telecom and retail — accounted for more than 55% of consolidated EBITDA, highlighting the increasing contribution of digital and consumer-focused operations.

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Apart from operational updates, investors will also watch for any announcements on future investments, succession planning and capital allocation priorities.

With the Jio Platforms IPO, retail expansion and clean energy transition entering a crucial phase, the June 19 AGM is expected to offer important insights into Reliance Industries' next chapter of growth and the strategic direction of India's most valuable company.

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