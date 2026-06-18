LPG, CNG, PNG prices today, June 18: Check latest rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, other cities

LPG, CNG, PNG prices today: Concerns about LPG, CNG and PNG prices continue to affect Indian households even as the conflict in West Asia appears to be nearing its end. The US and Iran signed a memorandum of understanding to end the West Asia war immediately and to reopen the Strait of Hormuz.

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This comes as good news. Reports had earlier suggested that Thirty-four Indian- and foreign-flagged ships are set for safe passage after the India-bound LNG carrier Disha safely crossed the Strait of Hormuz on Monday. Of the non-fertiliser vessels stranded in the region, 15 are carrying crude oil, LNG and LPG, while three are carrying other cargo. This is expected to address some of the energy supply issues.

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14.2 kg LPG cylinder rates on June 18

Cities Price (₹/cylinder) Delhi 942 Bengaluru 944.50 Hyderabad 994 Mumbai 941.50 Chennai 957.50 Kolkata 968

Commercial (19kg) LPG cylinder rates on June 18

Cities Price (₹/cylinder) Delhi 3,113.50 Bengaluru 3,198 Hyderabad 3,367 Mumbai 3,067.50 Chennai 3,283 Kolkata 3,255.50

CNG prices across major cities on June 18

Cities Price (₹/kg) Delhi 83.09 Bengaluru 95 Hyderabad 97 Mumbai 86 Chennai 96 Kolkata 93.50

PNG prices across major cities on June 18

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Cities Price (₹/SCM) Delhi 47.90 Bengaluru 52 Hyderabad 51 Mumbai 50 Chennai 50 Kolkata 50

Separately, the government is working to strengthen fuel reserves and diversify supply sources amid multiple price increases for commercial and domestic LPG cylinders and CNG. A report yesterday suggested that the government is also mulling asking domestic refiners to maintain significantly larger crude oil inventories to face possible supply concerns in the future.

The government said the cost of supplying a domestic LPG cylinder has risen to more than ₹1,600 due to international price surges linked to the West Asia conflict. Industry sources said the recent increase in domestic LPG prices only partly covers losses on household cylinder sales. Before the revision, oil marketing companies were estimated to lose about ₹703 on every LPG cylinder sold.

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Union Minister Pralhad Joshi said the increase was unavoidable because of the global situation. He pointed to limited LPG sources and difficulties in procurement and transportation, including higher costs caused by long trans-shipment times. However, Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said there was no shortage of energy in the country and that the supply situation for crude oil, LPG and natural gas was comfortable.

US President Donald Trump had also indicated that commercial vessels and oil tankers had begun moving out of the Strait of Hormuz.