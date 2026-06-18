From YouTube to Netflix: Samay Raina takes India’s Got Latent to a bigger stage

Comedian and content creator Samay Raina’s India’s Got Latent is set to return next month with a new season, expanding beyond YouTube to Netflix while continuing its digital-first run on Raina’s channel.

India Today has exclusively learnt that the upcoming season of the popular talent-comedy show is currently in production, with shooting already underway. The move marks a new phase for the show, which has built a massive following online through its mix of comedy, talent showcases and unscripted interactions.

Advertisement

Related Articles

According to sources, the upcoming season will follow a dual-release strategy, with regular episodes available on both Netflix and YouTube. The move is aimed at taking the creator-led show to a wider audience while retaining its existing digital fan base.

Don't Miss: Holy Moly! Can you guess how much Samay Raina charges for just one reel

Sources further revealed that Raina will also shoot a separate episode exclusively for Netflix. Unlike the main episodes, this standalone instalment will be available only on the streaming platform. Details about its format, guest line-up and release timeline have not been revealed yet.

Actors Alia Bhatt and Sharvari are also expected to appear on the show as part of promotions for their upcoming film Alpha.

Advertisement

The return of India’s Got Latent comes after the show became one of the most talked-about digital entertainment properties in India. The format gained popularity for its unpredictable humour, contestant performances and candid exchanges between participants and celebrity panellists.

However, the show faced controversy earlier this year after remarks made during an episode featuring podcaster Ranveer Allahbadia triggered backlash. The episode led to legal challenges and was temporarily removed from public platforms, raising questions over the show’s future.

Despite the controversy, Raina later assured fans that India’s Got Latent would return. The upcoming season now marks the show’s comeback with a wider streaming presence.