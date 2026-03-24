LPG, CNG, PNG prices today, March 24: Check latest prices across Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata, Bengaluru

LPG, CNG, PNG prices on March 24: Amid the West Asia conflict and the disruption of the Strait of Hormuz, the energy ecosystem is in a disarray. Energy prices remain a major concern for households and commercial spaces alike.

This comes as India imports 50 per cent of natural gas, 60 per cent of LPG and 88 per cent of its crude oil. More than half of the country’s imports come from countries that ship through the Strait of Hormuz. As much as 85-95 per cent of LPG and 30 per cent of gas came through the strait.

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This disruption has put households on the edge over the pricing and availability of oil and gas.

14.2 kg domestic LPG cylinder prices on March 24

Cities Price (₹/ cylinder) Delhi 913 Bengaluru 915.50 Hyderabad 965 Mumbai 912.50 Chennai 928.50 Kolkata 912.50

19 kg commercial LPG cylinder prices on March 24

Cities Price (₹/ cylinder) Delhi 1,884 Bengaluru 1,958 Hyderabad 2,105 Mumbai 1,836 Chennai 2,043.50 Kolkata 1,988.50

CNG prices on March 24

Cities Price (₹/ cylinder) Delhi 77.09 Bengaluru 90.10 Hyderabad 96 Mumbai 77 Chennai 91.50 Kolkata 77

PNG prices on March 24

Cities Price (₹/ cylinder) Delhi 47.89 Bengaluru 52 Hyderabad 51 Mumbai 50 Chennai 50 Kolkata 50

LPG SUPPLY

Two Indian-flagged LPG tankers carrying nearly a day's supply of cooking gas safely passed through the war-affected Strait of Hormuz on Monday and are expected to arrive at Indian ports between March 26 and 28. The vessels, Pine Gas and Jag Vasant, began their journey from the Persian Gulf on Monday morning, sailing close together.

These tankers are transporting 92,612 tonnes of LPG, according to Rajesh Kumar Sinha, Special Secretary in the Ministry of Ports, Shipping, and Waterways. The ships have 33 and 27 Indian seafarers aboard respectively.

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Earlier, two other LPG tankers, MT Shivalik and MT Nanda Devi, carrying approximately 92,712 tonnes of LPG, had reached Indian shores safely. Shivalik arrived at Mundra port in Gujarat on 16 March, followed by Nanda Devi at Kandla port on 17 March.

Originally, 28 Indian-flagged vessels were present in the Strait of Hormuz when hostilities escalated after US and Israel attacks on Iran. Of these, 24 were on the west side and four on the east. Recently, two vessels from each side have managed to sail to safety.

In addition to LPG carriers, Indian-flagged oil tanker Jag Laadki, carrying 80,886 tonnes of crude oil from the UAE, reached Mundra on March 18. Another tanker, Jag Prakash, transporting gasoline from Oman to Africa, had earlier crossed the strait and was en route to Tanzania.

