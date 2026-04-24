Reliance Q4 results 2026, dividend announcement date and time | RIL earnings expectations

The board of directors at Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) is scheduled to meet today, Friday, April 24, 2026, to consider and approve financial results for the quarter and the financial year ended March 31, 2026. Alongside the earnings scorecard, investors are eagerly waiting for the board to recommend a dividend.

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RIL results, dividend date and time

While the oil-to-telecom conglomerate has not issued an official confirmation regarding the exact timing, historical trends over the past few quarters indicate that RIL typically announces its earnings after market hours, setting expectations for a late-afternoon or evening release today.

Meanwhile, RIL filing said the company board may “recommend a dividend on equity shares of the Company for the financial year ended March 31, 2026.”

Ahead of the highly anticipated results, shares of the Mukesh Ambani-led behemoth experienced mild pressure. At the last check on Friday, the stock declined 0.81% to close at Rs 1332.20 on the BSE, slipping from its previous close of Rs 1343.10.

Reliance Industries Q4 expectations

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According to a pre-earnings note by Systematix, the conglomerate's consolidated revenue is projected to climb 8% year-on-year, with EBITDA expected to grow 8.5%. Systematix maintained a ‘Buy’ rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1,700, noting that overall growth will be supported by "healthy momentum in the Digital and Retail segments".

PL Capital expects consolidated sales to grow by 4.9% year-on-year, while penciling in a sequential EBITDA decline of 3.6%. PL Capital, which also maintained a ‘Buy’ call with a target of Rs 1,719, noting that RIL's standalone EBITDA could take a sequential hit due to "higher freight costs due to disruptions around the Strait of Hormuz, elevated gas costs from lower availability for captive use, and weak petchem spreads".

