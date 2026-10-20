LPG, CNG, PNG prices today (October 20): Check latest rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, other cities

The proposal is aimed at reducing dependence on conventional natural gas over time, but it is still at the planning stage and does not represent an immediate change in retail gas prices. Consumers should check their local gas distributor for the latest applicable CNG and PNG rates.

In Delhi, a 14.2-kg domestic LPG cylinder costs ₹942, while a 19-kg commercial cylinder is priced at ₹2,810, up ₹62.50 from September. The increase adds to the cost burden for restaurants, hotels and other commercial establishments.

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MUST READ: India’s LNG costs surge to $26.4 per mmBtu despite efforts to protect supplies

14.2-kg LPG cylinder rates on October 20

Cities Price (₹/cylinder) Delhi 942 Bengaluru 944.50 Hyderabad 994 Mumbai 941.50 Chennai 957.50 Kolkata 968 Jaipur 945.50 Noida 939.50 Gurugram 950.50 Chandigarh 951.50

Commercial (19 kg) LPG cylinder rates on October 20

Cities Price (₹/cylinder) Delhi 2,810 Bengaluru 2,898 Hyderabad 3,065 Mumbai 2,764.50 Chennai 2,983 Kolkata 2,954 Jaipur 2,839 Noida 2,810 Gurugram 2,828 Chandigarh 2,833 Advertisement

CNG prices in major cities on October 20

Cities Price (₹/kg) Delhi 86.98 Bengaluru 98 Hyderabad 112 Mumbai 89 Chennai 99.50 Kolkata 103 Jaipur 99.50 Noida 95.59 Gurugram 92.01 Chandigarh 93.80

PNG prices across major cities on October 20

Cities Price (₹/SCM) Delhi 49.59 Bengaluru 53 Hyderabad 56 Mumbai 52 Chennai 52 Kolkata 50 Jaipur 51.50 Noida 49.46 Gurugram 48.40 Chandigarh 57.48

US-Iran war update

Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps says an oil tanker “violating regulations” caught fire after hitting a sea mine in the Strait of Hormuz as attacks on shipping continue.

Trump says he is in the process of negotiating a peace deal between Russia and Ukraine, while suggesting Moscow hasn’t helped Iran during the US-Israel war. Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi has accused Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of “driving America into another war to stay out of jail”.

The news comes as the war in the region spreads. Iran’s parliament has approved a new defence minister, and Saudi Arabia has faced fresh drone and missile attacks from Yemen. Egypt has said it is ready to back Riyadh, and Iran’s foreign minister says an offer to reopen Hormuz is still on the table.

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SEE WHY: Brent hits $110 as Hormuz ship attacks, Houthi strikes on Saudi trigger oil rally

Iran is pushing a seven-day peace plan to reopen the Strait of Hormuz as President Donald Trump and CENTCOM insist the key oil route remains open to all ships except Iran.

Trump has put off Iran strikes amid the midterm elections, but the warfare on oil shipping and pricing remain a potential point of post-election retaliation, experts anticipate