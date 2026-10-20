100% duty-free exports, 5,000 work visas & ₹35,000 crore investment: India-New Zealand FTA takes effect today. Here’s what changes

The India-New Zealand FTA was signed in New Delhi on April 27 by Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal and New Zealand’s Minister for Trade and Investment Todd McClay. New Zealand’s Parliament passed the legislation on September 16.

Here is what changes with the agreement.

Indian exports get zero-duty access

Indian exporters will benefit from the removal of New Zealand tariffs of up to 10% on several products.

Key sectors include:

Textiles and apparel

Leather and footwear

Gems and jewellery

Engineering goods

Processed food

Indian manufacturers will also get tariff-free access to inputs such as wooden logs, coking coal and metal scrap.

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Farmers get protection

India has kept several sensitive agricultural products outside tariff concessions.

These include:

Dairy

Animal meat, except sheep

Sugar

Edible oils

Key agricultural commodities

Imports of New Zealand apples, kiwifruit and Manuka honey will be regulated through tariff-rate quotas, minimum import prices and seasonal import windows.

The agreement also includes an Agriculture Productivity Partnership covering areas such as orchard management, post-harvest practices, food safety and sustainable beekeeping.

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$20 billion investment commitment

New Zealand has committed to facilitate $20 billion in investment into India, covering sectors such as agriculture, manufacturing, infrastructure and startups.

India and New Zealand have also set an aspirational target of doubling two-way trade in goods and services to NZ$7 billion, around ₹35,000 crore, by 2030.

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More opportunities for Indians

The FTA expands access for Indian services companies and professionals across around 118 sectors, including IT, construction, tourism and professional services.

It also provides:

5,000 Temporary Employment Entry visas for skilled Indians

1,000 Working Holiday visas every year for young Indians

Post-study work rights of up to three years for STEM graduates

Up to four years for doctoral scholars

Indian pharmaceutical and medical device companies are also expected to benefit from faster market access as New Zealand accepts inspection approvals from regulators including the US FDA, EMA, UK MHRA and Health Canada.