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Hindustan Zinc Q2 earnings: Net profit zooms 149%, revenue at Rs 15,093 crore 

Hindustan Zinc Q2 earnings: Net profit zooms 149%, revenue at Rs 15,093 crore 

Hindustan Zinc Q2 earnings: The company continues to maintain an attractive industry leading EBITDA margin of 62% during the quarter, up c.900 bps YoY.

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Aseem Thapliyal
Aseem Thapliyal
  • Updated Oct 19, 2026 4:32 PM IST
Hindustan Zinc Q2 earnings: Net profit zooms 149%, revenue at Rs 15,093 crore The metal sector stock ended on a flat note at Rs 537.85. Earnings were announced during market hours today.

Vedanta Group firm Hindustan Zinc logged a 149% rise in consolidated net profit in Q2 on Monday. Profit rose to Rs 6,412 crore in the September quarter against a net profit of Rs 2,649 crore in the same period of the previous fiscal year.

The company continues to maintain an attractive industry leading EBITDA margin of 62% during the quarter, up c.900 bps YoY, it said.

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Revenue from operations increased 76.55% to Rs 15,093 crore in Q2 FY27 compared to Rs 8,549 crore a year back.

Operating profit zoomed 108% to Rs 9,248 crore in Q2 compared to rS 4,445 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal year. EBITDA margin rose to 61.27% in the quarter under review from 51.99% in Q2 FY26.

As on September 2026, the firm clocked gross investments and cash of Rs 7,439 crore. Total borrowings outstanding as on this September was Rs 6,171 crore.

Zinc's cost of production (COP) excluding royalty stood at $703 per tonne during the reporting quarter, better by 29% YoY on account of better mined grades, better renewable power consumption, increased metal production and higher by-product realisations, partly offset by lower domestic coal usage and increased input commodities prices in line with the ongoing geopolitical crisis globally, the company said.

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Amit Gupta, Chief Financial Officer, said, "Hindustan Zinc delivered the highest-ever quarterly financial performance, with EBITDA of Rs 9,285 crore and net profit of Rs 6,412 crore. Our industry-leading EBITDA margin of 62%, strong cash generation, and robust balance sheet underscore our focus on financial discipline and productivity. We remain committed to investing in growth, maintaining financial resilience, and creating long-term shareholder value.”

The metal sector stock ended on a flat note at Rs 537.85. Earnings were announced during market hours today. Market cap of the firm stood at Rs 2.27 lakh crore.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
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ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Aseem Thapliyal
Aseem Thapliyal

A journalist with over 12 years' experience, who tracks trends in the share market and writes stock market stories. An active follower of Sensex and Nifty, I capture stocks in news and analysis by share market experts and brokerages on their outlook and price targets. I cover company news/earnings leading to a rally or crash in particular stocks or stock market indices. Also track impact of global stock markets on their Indian peers. I have worked with Live Mint and NDTV Profit in previous stints. My hobbies are exploring new places, travelling, watching movies, spending time with friends and family, watching web series, playing cricket and football. I have completed graduation from Delhi University along with a PG Diploma in journalism from IIMC. I can be reached easily via social media platforms.

Published on: Oct 19, 2026 4:32 PM IST
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