Hindustan Zinc Q2 earnings: Net profit zooms 149%, revenue at Rs 15,093 crore 

Revenue from operations increased 76.55% to Rs 15,093 crore in Q2 FY27 compared to Rs 8,549 crore a year back.

Operating profit zoomed 108% to Rs 9,248 crore in Q2 compared to rS 4,445 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal year. EBITDA margin rose to 61.27% in the quarter under review from 51.99% in Q2 FY26.

As on September 2026, the firm clocked gross investments and cash of Rs 7,439 crore. Total borrowings outstanding as on this September was Rs 6,171 crore.

Zinc's cost of production (COP) excluding royalty stood at $703 per tonne during the reporting quarter, better by 29% YoY on account of better mined grades, better renewable power consumption, increased metal production and higher by-product realisations, partly offset by lower domestic coal usage and increased input commodities prices in line with the ongoing geopolitical crisis globally, the company said.

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Amit Gupta, Chief Financial Officer, said, "Hindustan Zinc delivered the highest-ever quarterly financial performance, with EBITDA of Rs 9,285 crore and net profit of Rs 6,412 crore. Our industry-leading EBITDA margin of 62%, strong cash generation, and robust balance sheet underscore our focus on financial discipline and productivity. We remain committed to investing in growth, maintaining financial resilience, and creating long-term shareholder value.”

The metal sector stock ended on a flat note at Rs 537.85. Earnings were announced during market hours today. Market cap of the firm stood at Rs 2.27 lakh crore.