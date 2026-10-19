Muhurat Trading 2026: NSE, BSE announce Diwali timings; check full schedule

According to the circulars issued by the two exchanges, the continuous trading session for Muhurat Trading will begin at 2:20 pm on November 8 and end at 3:30 pm, lasting 70 minutes. The market will close at 4:20 pm after the completion of the settlement-related processes, according to the supplied schedule.

The exchanges will also conduct a special 15-minute pre-open session from 2:05 pm to 2:20 pm for market and limit orders. However, only limit orders will be accepted after 2:10 pm. Order matching will take place from 2:15 pm to 2:17 pm, followed by a three-minute buffer period until 2:20 pm.

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The CAS order-entry period is scheduled to begin at 3:20 pm and continue until 3:25 pm, with the system determining a random closing time during the final two minutes. From 3:25 pm to 3:30 pm, only limit orders will be accepted. Order matching is scheduled for 3:30 pm to 3:35 pm, while the closing process for non-CAS securities is scheduled to take place from 3:35 pm to 3:50 pm.

For securities eligible for CAS, the closing reference price will be calculated using the volume-weighted average price (VWAP) of trades executed between 3:00 pm and 3:15 pm. All trades executed during the Diwali Muhurat Trading session will result in settlement obligations, the exchange circulars said.