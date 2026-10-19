Muhurat Trading 2026: NSE, BSE announce Diwali timings; check full schedule

India's leading stock exchanges, the National Stock Exchange of India Ltd (NSE) and BSE Ltd, have announced the schedule for Muhurat Trading 2026 on the occasion of Diwali Laxmi Pujan. The special trading session is scheduled for Sunday, November 8, from 2:20 pm to 3:30 pm. It will be the first Muhurat Trading session following the introduction of the Closing Auction Session (CAS).
Muhurat Trading is a special, auspicious trading session held to mark the beginning of Samvat, the traditional Hindu calendar year. Investors consider the occasion auspicious for buying shares with a long-term wealth creation perspective. BSE began the tradition in 1957, while NSE followed in 1992.