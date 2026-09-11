LPG, CNG, PNG prices today (September 11): Check latest rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, other cities

14.2 kg LPG cylinder rates on September 10

Cities Price (₹/cylinder) Delhi 942 Bengaluru 944.50 Hyderabad 994 Mumbai 941.50 Chennai 957.50 Kolkata 968 Jaipur 945.50 Noida 939.50 Gurugram 950.50 Chandigarh 951.50

Commercial (19 kg) LPG cylinder rates on September 10

Cities Price (₹/cylinder) Delhi 2,747.50 Bengaluru 2,831 Hyderabad 2,996 Mumbai 2,701 Chennai 2,916.50 Kolkata 2,884 Jaipur 2,776 Noida 2,747.50 Gurugram 2,764.50 Chandigarh Advertisement 2,769.50

CNG prices across major cities on September 10

Cities Price (₹/kg) Delhi 86.98 Bengaluru 97 Hyderabad 112 Mumbai 88 Chennai 97.50 Kolkata 93.50 Jaipur 97.50 Noida 95.59 Gurugram 92.01 Chandigarh 99.90

PNG prices across major cities on September 10

Cities Price (₹/SCM) Delhi 49.59 Bengaluru 53 Hyderabad 51 Mumbai 51.50 Chennai 50 Kolkata 50 Jaipur 49.50 Noida 49.45 Gurugram 48.40 Chandigarh 54.70

Govt looks to diversify

To cut subsidy expenditure, the government has approved an incentive scheme for city gas distributors to increase domestic PNG connections from September 1, 2026. States and Union Territories have been asked to provide district-level administrative support to speed up the shift from LPG to piped gas. At the same time, India is turning more sharply to the United States for LPG and LNG supplies amid disruption in West Asia.

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US-Iran war update

The spike in oil prices comes after a military escalation following a period of calm in August. Iran launched multiple attack attempts at US warships, prompting the US military to destroy at least 8 Iranian tankers. Moreover, Iran's Houthi allies in Yemen struck several energy facilities and targets in Saudi Arabia, leaving over 70 civilians injured.

ALSO READ: India paid 29% more for cooking gas after Hormuz strikes: Report

Besides this, US President Donald Trump said in an interview with Fox News that he does not regret the ongoing war with Iran despite the impact of the conflict on US midterm elections. He said, "I don't believe in the word 'regret'. You can always question yourself a little bit."

He added, "If I had to do it again, I would do exactly as I did."

The escalating hostilities have added a fresh geopolitical risk premium to crude markets, pushing oil prices higher for a fourth straight day on Wednesday. Brent crude moved closer to the psychologically important $101-a-barrel mark, while US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude rose to $96.25 a barrel. The latest gains reflect growing fears that a wider regional conflict could disrupt oil flows and further tighten global supplies.