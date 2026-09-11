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LPG, CNG, PNG prices today (September 11): Check latest rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, other cities

LPG, CNG, PNG prices today (September 11): Check latest rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, other cities

LPG, CNG, and PNG prices today: This comes amid concerns over rising global crude oil prices, with Brent crude nearing $108 per barrel after rising more than 6 per cent in the previous session.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Sep 11, 2026 8:32 AM IST
LPG, CNG, PNG prices today (September 11): Check latest rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, other citiesWhile LPG remains the most used cooking fuel for many Indian households, CNG and PNG are also emerging as much more stable and cost-effective alternatives.

LPG, CNG, PNG prices today: Concerns over LPG and PNG prices continue amid uncertainty over supplies, as CNG prices are increased in Delhi and neighbouring cities. This comes amid concerns over rising global crude oil prices, with Brent crude nearing $108 per barrel after rising more than 6 per cent in the previous session. Crude oil prices extended their gains in early trading as an escalation of the West Asia conflict triggered fears of supply disruptions and raised concerns that the war could drag on.

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MUST READ: US-Iran fighting: Crude hits four-month high above $108 as prolonged conflict sparks supply fears

14.2 kg LPG cylinder rates on September 10

Cities

Price (₹/cylinder)

Delhi

942

Bengaluru

944.50

Hyderabad

994

Mumbai

941.50

Chennai

957.50

Kolkata

968

Jaipur

945.50

Noida

939.50

Gurugram

950.50

Chandigarh

951.50

Commercial (19 kg) LPG cylinder rates on September 10

Cities

Price (₹/cylinder)

Delhi

2,747.50

Bengaluru

2,831

Hyderabad

2,996

Mumbai

2,701

Chennai

2,916.50

Kolkata

2,884

Jaipur

2,776

Noida

2,747.50

Gurugram

2,764.50

Chandigarh

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2,769.50

CNG prices across major cities on September 10

Cities

Price (₹/kg)

Delhi

86.98

Bengaluru

97

Hyderabad

112

Mumbai

88

Chennai

97.50

Kolkata

93.50

Jaipur

97.50

Noida

95.59

Gurugram

92.01

Chandigarh

99.90

PNG prices across major cities on September 10

Cities

Price (₹/SCM)

Delhi

49.59

Bengaluru

53

Hyderabad

51
Mumbai

51.50

Chennai

50

Kolkata

50

Jaipur

49.50

Noida

49.45

Gurugram

48.40

Chandigarh

54.70

Govt looks to diversify

To cut subsidy expenditure, the government has approved an incentive scheme for city gas distributors to increase domestic PNG connections from September 1, 2026. States and Union Territories have been asked to provide district-level administrative support to speed up the shift from LPG to piped gas. At the same time, India is turning more sharply to the United States for LPG and LNG supplies amid disruption in West Asia.

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US-Iran war update

The spike in oil prices comes after a military escalation following a period of calm in August. Iran launched multiple attack attempts at US warships, prompting the US military to destroy at least 8 Iranian tankers. Moreover, Iran's Houthi allies in Yemen struck several energy facilities and targets in Saudi Arabia, leaving over 70 civilians injured.

ALSO READ: India paid 29% more for cooking gas after Hormuz strikes: Report

Besides this, US President Donald Trump said in an interview with Fox News that he does not regret the ongoing war with Iran despite the impact of the conflict on US midterm elections. He said, "I don't believe in the word 'regret'. You can always question yourself a little bit."

He added, "If I had to do it again, I would do exactly as I did." 

The escalating hostilities have added a fresh geopolitical risk premium to crude markets, pushing oil prices higher for a fourth straight day on Wednesday. Brent crude moved closer to the psychologically important $101-a-barrel mark, while US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude rose to $96.25 a barrel. The latest gains reflect growing fears that a wider regional conflict could disrupt oil flows and further tighten global supplies.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk

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Published on: Sep 11, 2026 8:32 AM IST
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