BRICS Summit 2026: Putin lands in New Delhi, set to hold key bilateral talks with PM Modi

The summit's core proceedings formally open on September 12, focusing on key initiatives spearheaded under India's chairship. Deliberations among BRICS leaders will span political security, financial systems, and cultural integration, alongside critical assessments of pressing global and regional flashpoints. The diplomatic momentum builds further into Sunday with an expanded summit session bringing together member nations, partner states, and international organisations.

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🇷🇺🇮🇳Ceremony marking the official arrival of Russian President Vladimir #Putin in #India to attend the#BRICS Summit. pic.twitter.com/yemWZUGi8Q — Russia in India 🇷🇺 (@RusEmbIndia) September 10, 2026

On the sidelines of the main summit, Putin is scheduled to execute a series of diplomatic engagements with global counterparts, including South African President Cyril Ramaphosa, Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim, and Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi. While no formal, full-format meeting has been locked in between Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping, a pull-aside exchange between the two leaders on the summit margins remains virtually certain.

BRICS Summit 2026

India is set to host the 18th BRICS Summit in New Delhi on September 12-13, bringing together leaders and senior representatives from BRICS member countries, partner countries, regional organisations and major international institutions.

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The summit will see participation from several prominent heads of state and government, along with senior ministers and officials. The participation list includes leaders from countries such as China, Russia, Egypt, Indonesia, Iran, and South Africa, besides representatives from partner countries and regional groupings