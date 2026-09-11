BRICS Summit 2026: Putin lands in New Delhi, set to hold key bilateral talks with PM Modi

Touchdown in the national capital early Friday morning marked the start of a power-packed three-day visit for Russian President Vladimir Putin, as New Delhi sets the stage for the 18th BRICS Summit. Received at the airport by Minister of State for External Affairs Kirti Vardhan Singh, the Russian leader stepped directly into a high-octane diplomatic itinerary anchored by crucial bilateral engagements with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
The strategic outreach begins today, with Putin slated to address the plenary session of the annual BRICS Business Forum — a pivotal curtain-raiser driving economic dialogue among member nations. Later in the day, attention shifts to a high-stakes bilateral summit with PM Modi, following which both leaders will jointly tour the Innoprom industrial exhibition, co-hosted by India and Russia's trade ministries.