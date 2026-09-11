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BRICS Summit 2026: Putin lands in New Delhi, set to hold key bilateral talks with PM Modi

BRICS Summit 2026: Putin lands in New Delhi, set to hold key bilateral talks with PM Modi

BRICS 2026: The strategic outreach begins today, with Putin slated to address the plenary session of the annual BRICS Business Forum — a pivotal curtain-raiser driving economic dialogue among member nations.

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  • Updated Sep 11, 2026 8:00 AM IST
BRICS Summit 2026: Putin lands in New Delhi, set to hold key bilateral talks with PM ModiBRICS 2026: The summit's core proceedings formally open on September 12, focusing on key initiatives spearheaded under India's chairship.

Touchdown in the national capital early Friday morning marked the start of a power-packed three-day visit for Russian President Vladimir Putin, as New Delhi sets the stage for the 18th BRICS Summit. Received at the airport by Minister of State for External Affairs Kirti Vardhan Singh, the Russian leader stepped directly into a high-octane diplomatic itinerary anchored by crucial bilateral engagements with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

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The strategic outreach begins today, with Putin slated to address the plenary session of the annual BRICS Business Forum — a pivotal curtain-raiser driving economic dialogue among member nations. Later in the day, attention shifts to a high-stakes bilateral summit with PM Modi, following which both leaders will jointly tour the Innoprom industrial exhibition, co-hosted by India and Russia's trade ministries.

The summit's core proceedings formally open on September 12, focusing on key initiatives spearheaded under India's chairship. Deliberations among BRICS leaders will span political security, financial systems, and cultural integration, alongside critical assessments of pressing global and regional flashpoints. The diplomatic momentum builds further into Sunday with an expanded summit session bringing together member nations, partner states, and international organisations.

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On the sidelines of the main summit, Putin is scheduled to execute a series of diplomatic engagements with global counterparts, including South African President Cyril Ramaphosa, Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim, and Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi. While no formal, full-format meeting has been locked in between Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping, a pull-aside exchange between the two leaders on the summit margins remains virtually certain.

BRICS Summit 2026

India is set to host the 18th BRICS Summit in New Delhi on September 12-13, bringing together leaders and senior representatives from BRICS member countries, partner countries, regional organisations and major international institutions.

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The summit will see participation from several prominent heads of state and government, along with senior ministers and officials. The participation list includes leaders from countries such as China, Russia, Egypt, Indonesia, Iran, and South Africa, besides representatives from partner countries and regional groupings

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Published on: Sep 11, 2026 6:51 AM IST
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