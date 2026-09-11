BRICS Summit traffic alert: Delhi lists 22 diversion points, curbs on 35+ roads from Sept 11

The police have also urged commuters to keep emergency corridors clear and allow additional travel time, particularly when travelling to airports, railway stations and ISBTs.

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More than 35 roads to face restrictions

Traffic will be regulated on more than 35 roads during the summit period. Key roads affected include Sardar Patel Marg, Mother Teresa Crescent, Teen Murti Marg, Akbar Road, Tees January Marg, Rajesh Pilot Marg, Mathura Road, Moti Lal Nehru Marg, Dr Zakir Hussain Marg, Africa Avenue Road, Satya Marg, Shanti Path, Janpath, Ashoka Road, Barakhamba Road and Tolstoy Marg.

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Other roads listed in the advisory include Ranjeet Singh Flyover, Niti Marg, Panchsheel Marg, Kemal Ataturk Marg, APJ Abdul Kalam Road, Press Enclave Road, Lal Bahadur Shastri Marg, Josef Broz Tito Marg and Lala Lajpat Rai Marg.

The traffic police has identified 22 diversion points across the city. These include Dr Dinesh Nandini Dalmia Chowk, Ram Charan Aggarwal Chowk, Mir Dard Chowk, Kasturba Gandhi Marg/Outer Circle CP, Janpath/Connaught Place, Patel Chowk, Dhaula Kuan Flyover, Moti Bagh Flyover, Lodhi Road and Mandir House.

🌍 BRICS SUMMIT 2026 | FOLLOW THE ADVISORY

11–13 September



📢 BEFORE YOU TRAVEL, READ & FOLLOW THE OFFICIAL TRAFFIC ADVISORY.



Traffic arrangements may change depending on movement and security requirements.



📱 Check official traffic updates

🛣️ Follow notified routes &… pic.twitter.com/5RWv998oDb — Delhi Traffic Police (@dtptraffic) September 8, 2026

Railway stations, airport routes affected

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Special arrangements have also been made for commuters travelling to New Delhi, Old Delhi and Hazrat Nizamuddin railway stations. The advisory lists alternative routes from different parts of the city to help commuters reach the stations during traffic restrictions.

For New Delhi Railway Station, suggested routes include those via ISBT Kashmiri Gate-Boulevard Road-Rani Jhansi Marg-DBG Road-Panchkuian Road and routes through Ashram Chowk, Ring Road and Raj Ghat.

For Hazrat Nizamuddin Railway Station, commuters can use routes via AIIMS, Ring Road, Ashram Chowk and Mathura Road.

The traffic police has strongly recommended using the Metro for airport travel during the advisory period. The Metro will remain operational at all stations, with no disruption expected.

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Buses, taxis and commercial vehicles

Bus routes may be diverted during VIP movements, while taxis and autorickshaws will not be permitted to park roadside except at designated locations and may also face diversions.

The advisory also states that non-destined commercial vehicles will be prohibited from entering Delhi. Roadside parking within 200 metres of controlled roads has been strictly prohibited, with commuters instructed to use authorised parking areas.

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Emergency and medical vehicles will receive priority, while essential supplies and utility operations will continue to have access. The police has urged commuters to use public transport wherever possible and check traffic updates before beginning their journey.