Canada immigration: Work permit wait times slashed to 14 days for trained physicians. Check details

The initiative comes as healthcare systems across the country continue to rely heavily on international talent. According to data from the Canadian Institute for Health Information, 31 per cent of family physicians in Canada were internationally trained in 2024.

Statistics Canada’s 2021 Census further highlights that one in four healthcare workers in the country are immigrants, with more than 11,000 healthcare professionals arriving through economic immigration programs in 2024 alone.

To accelerate the integration of qualified practitioners, IRCC announced on X (formerly Twitter): "We are simplifying the path to permanent residency for internationally trained physicians. To contribute to the stability of Canada's health care system... faster processing of work permit applications, in just 14 days, for those designated by a province or territory, so they can work while awaiting their permanent residency."

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Nous simplifions la voie vers la résidence permanente pour les médecins formés à l’étranger. Pour contribuer à la stabilité du système de santé au Canada, nous offrons aux médecins formés à l’étranger :

• 5 options pour obtenir la résidence permanente par l’intermédiaire… — IRCC (@CitImmCanFR) September 10, 2026

The updated framework includes dedicated immigration streams tailored to physicians at various stages of their careers in Canada. A new Express Entry category has been introduced specifically for doctors who have accumulated at least one year of full-time Canadian work experience within the past three years.

Additionally, the government has set aside 5,000 federal immigration spaces through the Provincial Nominee Program (PNP) to nominate medical doctors who hold valid job offers or official letters of support from provincial or territorial authorities.

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To eliminate delays in getting doctors into clinics and hospitals, candidates nominated by a province or territory can access a priority 14-day work permit processing window. This allows physicians to actively practice in Canadian communities while their permanent residency applications are processed.

IRCC confirmed that "physicians can also include their family members in their application." However, candidates must first undergo a foreign credential assessment and secure a medical license through the appropriate provincial or territorial regulatory authority before practicing in Canada.