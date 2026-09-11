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Canada immigration: Work permit wait times slashed to 14 days for trained physicians. Check details

Canada immigration: Work permit wait times slashed to 14 days for trained physicians. Check details

The initiative comes as healthcare systems across the country continue to rely heavily on international talent. According to data from the Canadian Institute for Health Information, 31 per cent of family physicians in Canada were internationally trained in 2024.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Sep 11, 2026 8:11 AM IST
Canada immigration: Work permit wait times slashed to 14 days for trained physicians. Check detailsIRCC confirmed that "physicians can also include their family members in their application." (AI Image)
SUMMARY
  • One in four healthcare workers in Canada are immigrants, as per Statistics Canada’s 2021 Census
  • Updated framework includes dedicated immigration streams tailored to physicians
  • 31 per cent of family physicians in Canada were internationally trained in 2024

Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) has launched a series of streamlined measures designed to fast-track permanent residency for internationally trained physicians, aiming to fortify the country’s healthcare infrastructure.

Under the newly-outlined framework, Canada is offering foreign medical professionals expedited work permit processing alongside expanded pathways to settle permanently with their families.

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The initiative comes as healthcare systems across the country continue to rely heavily on international talent. According to data from the Canadian Institute for Health Information, 31 per cent of family physicians in Canada were internationally trained in 2024.

Statistics Canada’s 2021 Census further highlights that one in four healthcare workers in the country are immigrants, with more than 11,000 healthcare professionals arriving through economic immigration programs in 2024 alone.

To accelerate the integration of qualified practitioners, IRCC announced on X (formerly Twitter): "We are simplifying the path to permanent residency for internationally trained physicians. To contribute to the stability of Canada's health care system... faster processing of work permit applications, in just 14 days, for those designated by a province or territory, so they can work while awaiting their permanent residency."

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The updated framework includes dedicated immigration streams tailored to physicians at various stages of their careers in Canada. A new Express Entry category has been introduced specifically for doctors who have accumulated at least one year of full-time Canadian work experience within the past three years.

Additionally, the government has set aside 5,000 federal immigration spaces through the Provincial Nominee Program (PNP) to nominate medical doctors who hold valid job offers or official letters of support from provincial or territorial authorities.

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To eliminate delays in getting doctors into clinics and hospitals, candidates nominated by a province or territory can access a priority 14-day work permit processing window. This allows physicians to actively practice in Canadian communities while their permanent residency applications are processed.

IRCC confirmed that "physicians can also include their family members in their application." However, candidates must first undergo a foreign credential assessment and secure a medical license through the appropriate provincial or territorial regulatory authority before practicing in Canada.

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Business Today Desk
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Published on: Sep 11, 2026 7:53 AM IST
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