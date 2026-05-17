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LPG, CNG, PNG rates on May 17: Check latest prices in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

LPG, CNG, PNG rates on May 17: Check latest prices in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

The government, however, continues to offer subsidies under schemes such as Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana (PMUY), helping reduce the effective cost for eligible households.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated May 17, 2026 9:38 AM IST
LPG, CNG, PNG rates on May 17: Check latest prices in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, KolkataOn Friday, energy companies hiked CNG prices by ₹2 per kg in Delhi and Mumbai amid the rise in global crude prices caused by the ongoing US-Israel-Iran conflict. 

As the West Asia conflict continues to rage, fuel prices remain a key concern for households and transport users across India, with LPG, CNG and PNG rates being revised at regular intervals amid global energy supply woes.

LPG supplies are under close monitoring amid prevailing geopolitical tensions even though no dry-outs have been reported at distributorships. This is because India meets more than 40 per cent of its crude imports and 90 per cent of its LPG imports from West Asian countries, including Saudi Arabia and Qatar.

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Don't Miss: Another CNG price hike in 2 days: Check latest rates in Delhi-NCR

    The government, however, continues to offer subsidies under schemes such as Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana (PMUY), helping reduce the effective cost for eligible households. Under the scheme, over 10 crore low-income families have received gas connections.

    On Friday (May 15), energy companies hiked CNG prices by ₹2 per kg in Delhi and Mumbai amid the rise in global crude prices caused by the ongoing US-Israel-Iran conflict. 

    14.2 kg LPG cylinder rates on May 17

    Cities Price (₹/cylinder)
    Delhi 913
    Bengaluru 915.50
    Hyderabad 965
    Mumbai 912.50
    Chennai 928.50
    Kolkata 939

    Commercial (19kg) LPG cylinder rates on May 17

    Cities Price (₹/cylinder)
    Delhi 3,071.50
    Bengaluru 3,152
    Hyderabad 3,315
    Mumbai 3,024
    Chennai 3,237
    Kolkata 3,202

    CNG prices across major cities on May 17

    Cities Price (₹)
    Delhi 79.09
    Bengaluru 90
    Hyderabad 97
    Mumbai 81
    Chennai 91.50
    Kolkata 93.50

    PNG prices across major cities on May 17

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    Cities Price (₹/SCM)
    Delhi 47.90
    Bengaluru 52
    Hyderabad 51
    Mumbai 50
    Chennai 50
    Kolkata 50

    While LPG remains the primary cooking fuel for many households, CNG and PNG are emerging as more stable and economic alternatives. Consumers are advised to track city-wise price updates and policy updates to manage their fuel expenses effectively.

    Published on: May 17, 2026 9:38 AM IST
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