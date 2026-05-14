Two more LPG-carrying ships cross Hormuz safely, headed for Indian ports

Indian Navy has escorted two more LPG-carrying vessels through the Strait of Hormuz amid the continuing conflict in the Gulf, with both ships expected to reach Indian ports in the coming days.

Marshall Islands-flagged vessel MV SYMI crossed the Strait of Hormuz on May 13 carrying 19,965 metric tonnes of LPG and is expected to reach Kandla by May 16.

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Another vessel, Vietnamese-flagged MV Sunshine, crossed the strait on May 14 carrying 46,487 metric tonnes of LPG and is likely to arrive at New Mangalore port by May 18.

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The latest escorts come as India steps up maritime security operations to safeguard energy supplies moving through the conflict-hit region.

Mukesh Mangal from the Ministry of Ports and Shipping said 13 energy vessels had so far crossed the Strait of Hormuz under Indian monitoring and assistance. "So far, 13 energy vessels have crossed the Strait of Hormuz, out of which 12 were LPG, and one was a crude vessel," Mangal said. He added that the two latest vessels were foreign-flagged ships carrying cargo destined for India.

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Earlier, 11 other vessels had crossed the Strait and were escorted by the Indian Navy towards Indian ports. The Navy had remained in constant communication with vessels since the conflict began and was guiding ships through newly identified safer routes.

The Navy has also created additional task forces to protect Indian shipping interests in the region.

While Indian naval ships are not entering the Persian Gulf directly, they are assisting vessels in safely navigating the Strait of Hormuz before escorting them through the Gulf of Oman and the North Arabian Sea towards Indian ports.

The ministry also confirmed that the Indian vessel MV Haaji Ali had come under attack in Omani waters during the conflict. According to Mangal, the crew members onboard were evacuated to safe areas and would be brought back to India soon.

