LPG cylinder price today, March 29: Rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad

India's LPG supply remains stable despite disruptions caused by the near-closure of the Strait of Hormuz. The government has stepped up domestic production and expanded distribution to meet rising demand.

On Saturday, the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas said measures had been taken to ensure the uninterrupted availability of petroleum products and LPG across the country.

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"Supply of LPG is affected due to the prevailing geopolitical situation," the ministry said, adding that domestic LPG production from refineries has been increased to support consumption, and there has been no reported shortage at the distribution level. "No reported dry-out at LPG distributorships."

It also noted a rise in demand signals, with "Online LPG cylinder bookings have increased to 91% on an industry basis yesterday," while "Delivery of domestic LPG cylinders is normal."

LPG cylinder prices today in Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad

City Domestic LPG cylinder prices (14.2 Kg) Commercial LPG cylinder prices (19 Kg) New Delhi ₹913 ₹1,883 Mumbai ₹912.50 ₹1,835 Kolkata ₹939 ₹1,990 Chennai ₹928.50 ₹2,043.50 Bengaluru ₹915.50 ₹1,958 Hyderabad ₹965 ₹2,105.50 Lucknow ₹950.50 ₹2,007

India imports around 60 per cent of its LPG requirement, and supply chains have come under pressure due to disruptions in West Asia. The closure of the Strait of Hormuz - a key route for global energy shipments - has affected availability, prompting the government to focus on both immediate supply management and long-term infrastructure expansion.

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Even as supply concerns persist, shipments continue to arrive in India. An Indian-flagged vessel, MT Jag Vasant, carrying 47,000 metric tonnes (MT) of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), reached Vadinar port in Gujarat's Jamnagar on Friday.

"The 230-metre-long vessel is currently transferring 17,600 metric tonnes of LPG to the daughter vessel MT Rose Gas, a process expected to take approximately 15 hours. Following the transfer, the daughter vessel will proceed towards Kandla to discharge further," a port official said. The remaining cargo will be distributed across ports, with about 20,000 MT to be discharged in Mumbai and around 9,000 MT at Mangaluru.