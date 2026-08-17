N Chandrasekaran, Noel Tata separately briefed govt about rift: Report

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During these meetings, concerns were raised about some appointments and losses at Air India, Tata’s digital platforms and semiconductor ventures, the report added.

While it is common for governments to monitor systemically important businesses, it is unusual for political leaders to be briefed on internal matters of a private-sector group not facing financial crisis or insolvency. In this case, the Tata leadership approached government officials, who listened to both sides.

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Noel Tata was in Delhi over the weekend, but sources told the daily that the trip was related to Trent, the group’s retail arm, where he serves as non-executive chairman. He is set to step down from this role in November due to the group’s retirement age limit of 70 years.

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The government’s interest in Tata Group developments has precedent. In 2025, tensions within Tata Trusts led Noel Tata, Chandrasekaran and other trustees, including Venu Srinivasan, to separately engage senior government officials. Those talks involved divisions within the Trusts and proposed regulations concerning Tata Sons’ corporate structure.

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More recently, in June 2026, Noel Tata met senior Reserve Bank of India officials regarding a potential Tata Sons initial public offering, which could reduce the Trusts’ control of the company.