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N Chandrasekaran, Noel Tata separately briefed govt about rift: Report

N Chandrasekaran, Noel Tata separately briefed govt about rift: Report

N Chandrasekaran step down: Both engaged with government leaders individually, though the exact dates and details of the conversations could not be ascertained.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Aug 17, 2026 9:38 AM IST
N Chandrasekaran, Noel Tata separately briefed govt about rift: ReportChandrasekaran and Noel Tata briefed govt about rift at Tata, says report

Outgoing Tata Sons chairman N Chandrasekaran and Tata Trusts chairman Noel Tata reportedly briefed senior government officials separately about their differences over the Tata Group’s strategy and governance ahead of Chandrasekaran’s announcement to step down as Tata Sons chairman in February.

According to a report in Times of India, the discussions focused on the rift between the two leaders regarding the direction of new businesses, governance issues and uncertainty over Chandrasekaran’s reappointment. Both engaged with government leaders individually, though the exact dates and details of the conversations could not be independently verified, it said.

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MUST READ | From ₹55 crore to ₹158.66 crore: How N Chandrasekaran's salary increased in a decade 

During these meetings, concerns were raised about some appointments and losses at Air India, Tata’s digital platforms and semiconductor ventures, the report added.

While it is common for governments to monitor systemically important businesses, it is unusual for political leaders to be briefed on internal matters of a private-sector group not facing financial crisis or insolvency. In this case, the Tata leadership approached government officials, who listened to both sides.

DON'T MISS | Tata Group succession: How N Chandrasekaran’s resignation might change the conglomerate? 

Noel Tata was in Delhi over the weekend, but sources told the daily that the trip was related to Trent, the group’s retail arm, where he serves as non-executive chairman. He is set to step down from this role in November due to the group’s retirement age limit of 70 years.

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The government’s interest in Tata Group developments has precedent. In 2025, tensions within Tata Trusts led Noel Tata, Chandrasekaran and other trustees, including Venu Srinivasan, to separately engage senior government officials. Those talks involved divisions within the Trusts and proposed regulations concerning Tata Sons’ corporate structure.

MUST READ | Tata Group's market cap rose nearly three times during Chandrasekaran's tenure 

More recently, in June 2026, Noel Tata met senior Reserve Bank of India officials regarding a potential Tata Sons initial public offering, which could reduce the Trusts’ control of the company.

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Published on: Aug 17, 2026 9:37 AM IST
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