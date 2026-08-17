Block deal today: Embassy Office Parks REIT in focus as Bain Capital may sell 5.64% stake

Embassy Office Parks REIT is in focus on Monday after an affiliate of Bain Capital offered to sell up to a 4.42 per cent stake in the REIT at a floor price of Rs 430 per unit through a block trade. The deal is estimated at Rs 1,802 crore, Bloomberg News reported.

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The base transaction covers 4.19 crore units, with an option to sell an additional 1.15 crore units worth Rs 497 crore. If the greenshoe option is fully exercised, Bain affiliate APAC Company XXIII Ltd will sell a total of 5.64 per cent of Embassy REIT.