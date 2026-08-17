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Block deal today: Embassy Office Parks REIT in focus as Bain Capital may sell 5.64% stake

Block deal today: Embassy Office Parks REIT in focus as Bain Capital may sell 5.64% stake

EMBASSY452.61(0.80%)

Embassy Office Parks REIT block deal today: The base deal size is for 4.19 crore units, with an option to upsize by 1.15 crore units that will be worth a further Rs 497 crore, the terms showed.

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Amit Mudgill
Amit Mudgill
  • Updated Aug 17, 2026 8:45 AM IST
Block deal today: Embassy Office Parks REIT in focus as Bain Capital may sell 5.64% stakeThere’s a 90-day lockup on the seller. Morgan Stanley India and Kotak Securities are the placement agents, according to the terms. 

Embassy Office Parks REIT is in focus on Monday after an affiliate of Bain Capital offered to sell up to a 4.42 per cent stake in the REIT at a floor price of Rs 430 per unit through a block trade. The deal is estimated at Rs 1,802 crore, Bloomberg News reported.

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The base transaction covers 4.19 crore units, with an option to sell an additional 1.15 crore units worth Rs 497 crore. If the greenshoe option is fully exercised, Bain affiliate APAC Company XXIII Ltd will sell a total of 5.64 per cent of Embassy REIT.

The floor price represented a 5 per cent discount to the REIT’s closing price on Friday, according to the deal terms.

The seller is subject to a 90-day lock-up period. Morgan Stanley India and Kotak Securities are acting as the placement agents, the terms showed.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
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ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Amit Mudgill
Amit Mudgill

A financial journalist with over 18 years of experience in print and digital media, I cover India's capital markets, focusing on stocks, IPOs, mutual funds, corporate earnings, and market trends. Currently with Business Today, I report on equities, corporate developments, fundraising activity, and the broader investment landscape, delivering timely, data-backed insights to investors and readers.

Previously, I worked with The Economic Times and Deccan Chronicle, covering business, markets, and corporate affairs. My experience spans breaking news, analysis, and long-form features, with a strong focus on financial markets and investment-related reporting.

I am on the go 24/7:  Saying 'Good Night' to Dow Jones and 'Good Morning' to Gift Nifty comes naturally. Ask me about data and you'll hear stories. Away from markets, I enjoy stargazing, astrophotography, reading about India's neighbourhood, and playing video games.

Published on: Aug 17, 2026 8:43 AM IST
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