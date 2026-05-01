LPG price hike: Commercial gas cylinder rates up by ₹993; check city-wise prices

LPG prices today: Prices of commercial 19-kg LPG cylinders have been increased by ₹993, taking the price of a cylinder in the national capital to ₹3,071.50. Retail prices of petrol, diesel and domestic LPG cylinders have been kept unchanged.

While aviation turbine fuel (ATF) prices are revised on the first of every month based on input cost, ATF prices were kept unchanged on Friday.

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With the increase of ₹993, a 19-kg commercial LPG cylinder costs ₹3,024 in Mumbai, and ₹3,152 in Bengaluru.

How much has the 19-kg LPG cylinder price increased?

CITIES PRICE (₹/cylinder) New Delhi 3,202 Mumbai 3,024 Kolkata 3,202 Chennai 3,237 Gurugram 3,088 Noida 3,071.50 Bengaluru 3,152 Bhubaneswar 3,238 Guwahati 3,293 Chandigarh 3,092.50 Hyderabad 2,321 Jaipur 3,099 Lucknow 3,194 Patna 3,346.50 Thiruvananthapuram 3,106

Meanwhile, Indian Oil Corporation (IOC) said that retail prices of petrol and diesel have remained unchanged for consumers, who make up nearly 90 per cent of total consumption. Prices of domestic LPG, specifically 14.2-kg cylinders used by about 33 crore consumers, have also not been altered. Additionally, prices of kerosene distributed under the public distribution system have stayed the same.

IOC stated that around 80 per cent of petroleum products have seen no change in prices, ensuring stability for most consumers. Price revisions have been limited to select industrial segments, which represent a small share of consumption and are adjusted monthly based on global benchmarks.

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DON'T MISS | Commercial cylinder rates hiked by ₹993 in Delhi; domestic LPG, petrol, diesel remain unchanged

The statement noted that prices of bulk and commercial LPG cylinders, accounting for less than 1 per cent of total consumption, have been revised. Bulk diesel and aviation turbine fuel (ATF) for international airline operations have also been increased, though no further details were provided.

Meanwhile, nearly 4 per cent of petroleum products have experienced a price decrease, reflecting global market fluctuations. Overall, about 80 per cent of products saw no change, 4 per cent recorded a decrease, and 16 per cent, mainly industrial fuels, registered a price increase.

IOC said these measures show a calibrated approach by oil marketing companies to align with global trends while protecting domestic consumers and maintaining economic stability.

