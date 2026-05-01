LPG, CNG, PNG prices today, May 1: Check rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, other major cities

LPG, CNG, PNG prices today: Concerns over LPG, CNG and PNG pricing continued on Friday as uncertainty persisted in West Asia. Trump said Iran had told the US it was in a state of collapse and had asked to open the Strait of Hormuz. The blockade has affected many countries, including India, which imports a significant portion of its energy from West Asian countries.

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The supply disruption has impacted prices and consumption in India. The government has taken steps to protect household supplies and promote the use of piped natural gas. Prices of 19-kg commercial LPG cylinders increased by ₹993 from Friday, reaching ₹3,071.50 in Delhi. There was no change in domestic LPG cylinder prices. Aviation turbine fuel prices for domestic airlines remained unchanged, with state-owned oil companies absorbing global price rises to protect airlines and consumers, Indian Oil Corporation said.

14.2 kg LPG cylinder rates on May 1

Cities Price (₹/cylinder) Delhi 913 Bengaluru 915.50 Hyderabad 965 Mumbai 912.50 Chennai 928.50 Kolkata 939

Commercial (19kg) LPG cylinder rates on May 1

Cities Price (₹/cylinder) Delhi 3.071.50 Bengaluru 3,152 Hyderabad 2,321 Mumbai 3,024 Chennai 3,237 Kolkata 3,202

CNG prices across major cities on May 1

Cities Price (₹/kg) Delhi 77.09 Bengaluru 88.95 Hyderabad 97 Mumbai 81 Chennai 91.50 Kolkata 93.50

PNG prices across major cities on May 1

Cities Price (₹/SCM) Delhi 47.90 Bengaluru 52 Hyderabad 51 Mumbai 50 Chennai 50 Kolkata 50

The conflict in West Asia, which began in late February, has also reduced LPG consumption in India. Official data showed a 13 per cent decline in March due to supply disruptions. Consumption stood at 2.379 million tonnes, down 12.8 per cent from the same period last year. With supplies from Saudi Arabia and the UAE affected, the government reduced LPG supplies to commercial users such as hotels and industries to prioritise household cooking gas.

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Moreover, the government is identifying households with both LPG and PNG connections as it enforces an order prohibiting dual ownership. A notification issued on March 14 amended the Liquefied Petroleum Gas (Regulation of Supply and Distribution) Order, 2000, making it mandatory for consumers with PNG connections to surrender their domestic LPG connections. PNG consumers are not allowed to apply for new domestic LPG connections. A government order issued in late March said LPG supply would stop after three months if a household did not switch to PNG despite its availability.

MUST READ | Commercial cylinder rates hiked by ₹993 in Delhi; domestic LPG, petrol, diesel remain unchanged

"Assessment is being done as to how many have dual connections," said Sujata Sharma, Joint Secretary in the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas, at an inter-ministerial press briefing. More than 43,000 LPG users with PNG connections have surrendered their LPG connections so far, she added, calling the number low and expecting more.

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India imports about 88 per cent of its crude oil, 50 per cent of its natural gas and 60 per cent of its LPG needs. Before the US-Israel strikes on Iran on February 28 and Tehran's retaliation, more than half of India's crude imports, about 30 per cent of gas and 85-90 per cent of LPG imports came from West Asian countries such as Saudi Arabia and the UAE.

While India has partly offset crude supply disruptions by sourcing oil from countries including Russia, gas supplies have been curtailed to industrial users and LPG availability to commercial establishments such as hotels and restaurants has been reduced.

