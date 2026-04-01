LPG prices increase: Commercial cylinders up by ₹195–₹218 amid global oil surge

India’s commercial LPG prices have moved up sharply at the start of the new financial year, reflecting the growing impact of global energy disruptions on domestic fuel costs.

Oil companies on Wednesday revised rates for commercial cylinders, raising the price of 19-kg units by between ₹195 and ₹218, while smaller 5-kg cylinders have become costlier by ₹51.

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Prices rise across major cities

Following the revision, a 19-kg commercial cylinder is now priced at ₹2,078.50 in Delhi and ₹2,031 in Mumbai, both seeing an increase of ₹195.5.

The hike has been steeper in some regions. Kolkata recorded a ₹218 jump, taking prices to ₹2,208, while Chennai saw a ₹203 increase, pushing rates to ₹2,246.

This marks the second consecutive increase in a month, after prices were raised by ₹114.5 per cylinder on March 1.

Global tensions driving costs

The rise in LPG prices is linked to the ongoing geopolitical tensions in West Asia, which have disrupted global supply chains and pushed crude oil prices higher.

A key trigger has been the disruption around the Strait of Hormuz, a critical energy route, which has tightened supply and increased costs globally.

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As LPG prices are benchmarked to international trends, domestic revisions have followed the global surge.

Businesses likely to feel the impact

The increase is expected to affect commercial users such as restaurants, hotels and small businesses that rely on LPG for daily operations.

Higher input costs in these sectors may gradually reflect in prices paid by consumers, especially in food and service industries.

No change for household cylinders

Domestic LPG consumers have been spared this time. The price of a 14.2-kg household cylinder remains at ₹913 in Delhi, unchanged after a ₹60 increase earlier in March.

How prices are decided

State-run fuel retailers revise LPG prices on the first day of every month, taking into account global oil benchmarks and currency movements.

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While LPG rates have seen volatility, petrol and diesel prices remain steady. In Delhi, petrol continues at ₹94.72 per litre and diesel at ₹87.62, with no change since the last revision in 2025.