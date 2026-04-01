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Jet fuel prices double to cross record Rs 2 lakh per kl, airlines face fresh cost pressure

Jet fuel prices double to cross record Rs 2 lakh per kl, airlines face fresh cost pressure

The spike has been driven by escalating tensions in West Asia, which have disrupted global energy markets and triggered a sharp rise in crude oil prices

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Apr 1, 2026 7:57 AM IST
Jet fuel prices double to cross record Rs 2 lakh per kl, airlines face fresh cost pressureATF crosses ₹2 lakh for first time: Jet fuel prices more than double amid war

A sharp surge in global oil prices has pushed aviation turbine fuel (ATF) to an all-time high, with jet fuel rates more than doubling overnight, a move that could significantly raise airline operating costs.

ATF prices crossed the ₹2 lakh per kilolitre mark for the first time on Wednesday, reaching ₹207,341.22 per kl in Delhi, up from ₹96,638.14 per kl.

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The spike has been driven by escalating tensions in West Asia, which have disrupted global energy markets and triggered a sharp rise in crude oil prices.

Record jump in a single revision

This is the steepest jump in recent months and marks a major shift from earlier revisions.

On March 1, jet fuel prices were increased by 5.7 per cent, or ₹5,244.75 per kl. The latest hike, however, reflects a far sharper escalation in fuel costs linked to geopolitical developments.

Burden to be borne by the passengers?

ATF is one of the largest cost components for airlines, and such a sharp increase is expected to put immediate pressure on margins.

Airlines may be forced to pass on part of the burden to passengers through higher airfares, especially if elevated fuel prices persist.

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The surge also comes at a time when the aviation sector is already navigating volatile demand and rising operational costs.

Published on: Apr 1, 2026 7:55 AM IST
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