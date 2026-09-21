LPG refill without Aadhaar authentication: What changes from October 1 and how to get subsidy

For those who have not completed authentication, refill booking at the regulated price with subsidy will be enabled once BAA is completed.

The government said the authentication process is intended to ensure that subsidised LPG reaches genuine and eligible households. Linking LPG connections to Aadhaar-authenticated consumers is also aimed at preventing diversion of subsidised cylinders for commercial and industrial use and removing duplicate or ineligible connections.

How to complete Aadhaar authentication

Consumers have three options to complete BAA.

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The process can be completed during LPG delivery, when the delivery person uses the Oil Marketing Company (OMC) mobile application to carry out authentication.

Consumers can also visit their LPG distributor’s showroom and complete the process there.

Alternatively, consumers can complete self e-KYC from home through the relevant OMC mobile application. Indane customers can use IndianOil ONE, Bharatgas customers can use HelloBPCL and HP Gas customers can use HP PAY. Video tutorials for self e-KYC are available on the PMUY portal.

What if consumers do not complete BAA?

Consumers who are unwilling or unable to complete biometric authentication will still be able to receive LPG, according to the government.

However, they will have to register their choice through their OMC's digital channels, including the consumer web portal, mobile app, WhatsApp chatbot or IVRS.

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Such consumers will receive LPG at the applicable market price without subsidy, in 5 kg or 10 kg cylinders, subject to local availability.

Why is the government making the change?

Domestic LPG is sold below cost, with the implicit subsidy standing at around ₹210 per 14.2-kg cylinder in September 2026. The subsidy had reached ₹721 per cylinder in June.

The government said it paid OMCs ₹22,000 crore in compensation in FY2022-23 and is paying ₹30,000 crore during FY2025-26 and FY2026-27.

The government said accumulated under-recoveries of public-sector OMCs on domestic LPG exceeded ₹62,000 crore as of August 31, 2026, making targeted delivery of subsidy important.

Consumers yet to complete BAA have been advised to do so before October 1. For assistance, the LPG helpline is 1800 2333 555.