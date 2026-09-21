Business Today
Subscribe
NRICareer & JobsUS NewsIn PicsWeatherPetrol PricesDiesel PricesPMS TodayBT Reels
BT India at 100BT Infra SummitEY Business Today Hidden Gems 2026
Search
Advertisement
Business News
india
LPG refill without Aadhaar authentication: What changes from October 1 and how to get subsidy

LPG refill without Aadhaar authentication: What changes from October 1 and how to get subsidy

As of September 19, 27.43 crore active domestic LPG consumers, or 89.9% of the total, had completed BAA. These consumers do not need to take any further action and can continue booking refills as before, according to the Press Information Bureau (PIB).

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Sep 21, 2026 4:35 AM IST
LPG refill without Aadhaar authentication: What changes from October 1 and how to get subsidyLinking LPG connections to Aadhaar-authenticated consumers is aimed at preventing diversion of subsidised cylinders for commercial and industrial use.

Biometric Aadhaar Authentication (BAA) will become mandatory from October 1, 2026, for domestic LPG consumers seeking refills at the regulated Retail Selling Price (RSP) with applicable subsidy. The government said consumers who have not completed the process will need to authenticate their LPG connection to access the subsidised rate.

Advertisement

As of September 19, 27.43 crore active domestic LPG consumers, or 89.9% of the total, had completed BAA, according to the Press Information Bureau (PIB). These consumers do not need to take any further action and can continue booking refills as before.

For those who have not completed authentication, refill booking at the regulated price with subsidy will be enabled once BAA is completed.

The government said the authentication process is intended to ensure that subsidised LPG reaches genuine and eligible households. Linking LPG connections to Aadhaar-authenticated consumers is also aimed at preventing diversion of subsidised cylinders for commercial and industrial use and removing duplicate or ineligible connections.

How to complete Aadhaar authentication

Consumers have three options to complete BAA.

Advertisement

The process can be completed during LPG delivery, when the delivery person uses the Oil Marketing Company (OMC) mobile application to carry out authentication.

Consumers can also visit their LPG distributor’s showroom and complete the process there.

Alternatively, consumers can complete self e-KYC from home through the relevant OMC mobile application. Indane customers can use IndianOil ONE, Bharatgas customers can use HelloBPCL and HP Gas customers can use HP PAY. Video tutorials for self e-KYC are available on the PMUY portal.

What if consumers do not complete BAA?

Consumers who are unwilling or unable to complete biometric authentication will still be able to receive LPG, according to the government.

However, they will have to register their choice through their OMC's digital channels, including the consumer web portal, mobile app, WhatsApp chatbot or IVRS.

Advertisement

Such consumers will receive LPG at the applicable market price without subsidy, in 5 kg or 10 kg cylinders, subject to local availability.

Why is the government making the change?

Domestic LPG is sold below cost, with the implicit subsidy standing at around ₹210 per 14.2-kg cylinder in September 2026. The subsidy had reached ₹721 per cylinder in June.

The government said it paid OMCs ₹22,000 crore in compensation in FY2022-23 and is paying ₹30,000 crore during FY2025-26 and FY2026-27.

The government said accumulated under-recoveries of public-sector OMCs on domestic LPG exceeded ₹62,000 crore as of August 31, 2026, making targeted delivery of subsidy important.

Consumers yet to complete BAA have been advised to do so before October 1. For assistance, the LPG helpline is 1800 2333 555.

Follow us on

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk

Business Today brings you the latest news, views and analysis from the world of finance, economy, markets, corporates, startups, tech, and the digital economy. You can find everything from breaking news to deep dives to immersive essays and more on a variety of subjects across all formats - online, magazine, television, data visualisation, et al.

Published on: Sep 21, 2026 4:35 AM IST
    Follow Us onChannel

    TOP STORIES

    TOP VIDEOS

    market today

    LATEST

    Read more