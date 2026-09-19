Aadhaar authentication mandatory for subsidised LPG refills from October 1: Check rules

For consumers who have not completed BAA, refill booking at the regulated retail selling price with subsidy will be enabled once the authentication process is completed.

The government said biometric authentication will help link each LPG connection to an Aadhaar-authenticated consumer and prevent the diversion of subsidised domestic cylinders for commercial and industrial use. It is also intended to eliminate duplicate and ineligible connections and make subsidy delivery more targeted.

How to complete Aadhaar authentication

Consumers have several options to complete BAA.

The authentication can be completed during LPG refill delivery, with the delivery person using the Oil Marketing Company (OMC) mobile application. Consumers can also visit their LPG distributor’s showroom to complete the process.

Alternatively, the process can be completed from home through the mobile applications of the three OMCs. Indane customers can use IndianOil ONE, Bharatgas customers can use HelloBPCL, and HP Gas customers can use HP PAY. Video tutorials for completing self e-KYC are also available on the PMUY portal.

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What if consumers do not want Aadhaar authentication?

Consumers who are unwilling or unable to complete BAA will still be able to receive LPG, according to the government.

However, they will have to register their choice through their OMC’s digital channels, including the consumer web portal, mobile application, WhatsApp chatbot or IVRS.

Such consumers will receive LPG at the applicable market price without subsidy, in 5 kg or 10 kg cylinders, subject to availability with the concerned OMC.

Government extended deadline several times

The government said consumers were initially asked to complete BAA by June 30, 2026. The deadline was subsequently extended several times before being set at September 14, 2026.

Since October 2023, OMCs have conducted a nationwide outreach campaign, including more than 12 crore SMS and WhatsApp messages, individual follow-ups by distributors and delivery staff, and special authentication camps in urban and rural areas.

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Why the subsidy matters

The government said domestic LPG is sold below cost. The implicit subsidy was around ₹210 per 14.2-kg cylinder in September 2026, compared with ₹721 in June 2026.

The government has paid OMCs ₹22,000 crore in compensation in FY2022-23 and is paying ₹30,000 crore during FY2025-26 and FY2026-27. Accumulated under-recoveries of public-sector OMCs on domestic LPG stood at more than ₹62,000 crore as of August 31, 2026, according to the PIB release.

Consumers who have not completed BAA have been advised to do so before October 1. For assistance, the LPG toll-free helpline is 1800 2333 555.