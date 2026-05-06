LPG, CNG, PNG prices today, May 6: Check rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, other major cities

LPG, CNG, PNG prices today: The US said Operation Epic Fury that started on February 28 with attacks on Iran has concluded after 66 days. Donald Trump also added they were pausing Project Freedom launched to rescue stranded ships from Strait of Hormuz to see whether a peace deal between US and Iran would be formalised. These two developments might have indicated towards green shoots of peace but uncertainty still looms.

Advertisement

Related Articles

Trump said despite the pause in Project Freedom, the blockade still continues. Due to these uncertainties, concerns over LPG, CNG and PNG pricing persist for countries like India that import a significant portion of their energy needs.

Amid supply disruptions, the price of a 19-kg commercial LPG cylinder was increased by Rs 993 to Rs 3,071.50 in Delhi from Friday, marking the third consecutive monthly hike, while domestic LPG cylinder prices remained unchanged.

14.2 kg LPG cylinder rates on May 6

Cities Price (₹/cylinder) Delhi 913 Bengaluru 915.50 Hyderabad 965 Mumbai 912.50 Chennai 928.50 Kolkata 939

Commercial (19kg) LPG cylinder rates on May 6

Cities Price (₹/cylinder) Delhi 3,071.50 Bengaluru 3,152 Hyderabad 3,315 Mumbai 3,024 Chennai 3,237 Kolkata 3,202

CNG prices across major cities on May 6

Cities Price (₹/kg) Delhi 77.09 Bengaluru 88.95 Hyderabad 97 Mumbai 81 Chennai 91.50 Kolkata 93.50

PNG prices across major cities on May 6

Cities Price (₹/SCM) Delhi 47.90 Bengaluru 52 Hyderabad 51 Mumbai 50 Chennai 50 Kolkata 50

Meanwhile, a government order issued in late March made it mandatory for consumers with PNG connections to surrender their domestic LPG connections. PNG consumers have also been barred from applying for new domestic LPG connections. The order stated that LPG supply would stop after three months if a household did not switch to PNG despite its availability.

Advertisement

DON'T MISS | Petrol, diesel, LPG price hike likely; govt weighing ₹4–5/litre increase in fuel rates

Official data showed that India’s LPG consumption fell 16.16 per cent in April due to supply disruptions linked to the West Asia conflict, affecting availability for household kitchens and commercial users. LPG consumption stood at 2.2 million tonnes in April, down from 2.62 million tonnes in the same period last year. It was also 10.5 per cent lower than the 2.45 million tonnes of LPG sales in April 2024, and below the 2.379 million tonnes consumed in March, according to data from the Petroleum Planning and Analysis Cell.

Separately, in Kerala, the Kerala Hotel and Restaurant Association said hotels, restaurants, bakeries and canteens across the state would remain closed for 24 hours on May 6 in protest against the steep hike in cooking gas prices. The association said online food delivery services would also be suspended for the day as part of the statewide agitation demanding a rollback of the LPG price hike.

