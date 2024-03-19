LS Polls 2024: Akali Dal likely to return to NDA again in Punjab, decision after March 22

The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) has once again started talks with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to join the NDA alliance for the Lok Sabha elections in Punjab. Akali Dal was earlier part of the NDA, but it left the alliance over differences on the three farm laws, which was vehemently opposed in Punjab.

Senior BJP leader and party spokesperson SS Channy told India Today TV that discussions between the two parties in Punjab were underway. "Talks are on. It will take some time," Channy said, adding that the Akali Dal will hold a core committee meeting on March 22. "After they decide, a formal meeting will be held between BJP and SAD. The final decision on the alliance will be taken by the BJP high-command."

Akali Dal's General Secretary Dr Daljit Singh Cheema said the election alliance would be deliberated upon during the meeting. "Whenever there is a core committee meeting, all issues are discussed in detail. The situation of the country and Punjab, along with the strategy, will also come up for discussions," Cheema said, hinting at the possibility of an alliance with a "like-minded" political party.

Sources close to SAD said initially, the party was hesitant to re-align with the BJP due to unresolved issues such as a legal framework for Minimum Support Price (MSP) and the release of Sikh prisoners, among others.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, the BJP and Akali Dal contested together but could win just 4 of 13 Lok Sabha seats in Punjab. The Congress bagged 8 seats, while 1 seat went to AAP. In 2013, the Akali Dal had contested on 10 seats and BJP on 3. Of these, the saffron party bagged two - Gurdaspur and Hoshiarpur (SC).

Meanwhile, former Indian ambassador to the US Taranjait Singh Sandhu joined the BJP on Tuesday. There is buzz that he might be fielded from Amritsar.

Polling for 13 Lok Sabha seats in Punjab will take place on June 1.

(With inputs from Manjeet Sehgal)

