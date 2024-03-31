LS Polls 2024: BJP won't cross 180 without fixing EVMs, claims Rahul Gandhi

Former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi on Sunday attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying he is trying to fix the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. Gandhi said the saffron party won't win more than 180 seats in the Lok Sabha elections. "There is a term 'match-fixing' in cricket. Narendra Modi ji is trying to do match-fixing in this election. Their slogan of crossing 400, without EVM, without match-fixing is not going to cross 180," he said while addressing a mega rally at Delhi's Ramlila ground to support arrested Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

The Congress leader said Prime Minister Modi wants that the opposition should not be able to contest elections. Therefore, Gandhi alleged, he appointed his people to the Election Commission, sent two chief ministers to jail, seized Congress bank accounts, and put pressure on the judiciary.

Gandhi said all the bank accounts of Congress have been closed at the time of elections. "What kind of election is this...where leaders are being threatened, governments are being toppled and Chief Ministers are being put in jail. This is an attempt to fix matches, which Narendra Modi is doing in collaboration with a few industrialists of the country."

Earlier today, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee mocked the BJP's target of winning 400-plus seats in the Lok Sabha polls and challenged the saffron camp to win at least 200 constituencies.

Banerjee also asserted that she won't allow the implementation of the Citizenship Amendment Act in the state. She cautioned people that applying for CAA would turn an applicant into a foreigner and urged them not to apply for it.

"The BJP is saying "400 paar", I challenge them to cross the 200 seats benchmark first. In 2021 assembly polls, they gave a call of 200 plus seats but had to stop at 77," she said. "The CAA is a trap to turn legal citizens into foreigners. We would allow neither CAA nor NRC in West Bengal," she said while addressing a rally.