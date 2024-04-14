LS Polls 2024: Congress has many organisational problems, says Amartya Sen

Nobel laureate Amartya Sen believes that the Opposition in India has lost much of its power due to disunity and that the Congress has many organisational problems that need remedying. He said a caste census might be an exercise to consider, but added India needs greater empowerment for the underprivileged through better education, healthcare, and gender equity. Former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi has promised a caste census in the country if elected to power.

Related Articles

Sen said the opposition bloc INDIA failed to gain much traction, with its important allies such as Nitish Kumar-led JD(U) and Jayant Chaudhary's RLD walking out and joining the NDA. "The Opposition in India lost a lot of its power due to its disunity. Unity would have given it much more strength," he said while speaking to PTI. "Congress has many organisational problems that need remedying. The party's great past should inspire it."

The noted economist, who has been critical of the NDA government over its economic policies, claimed that widespread illiteracy and extraordinary gender inequality make it difficult for the poor in India to progress. "India's ruling classes tend to look after the interests of the rich. Widespread illiteracy, commonly shared ill health, and extraordinary gender inequality make it difficult for the Indian poor to progress," he said.

Speaking on the Opposition making the caste census a key poll issue, Sen said India needs more empowerment for its underprivileged. "A caste census may be a good exercise to consider, but what India needs most is greater empowerment for the underprivileged through better education, healthcare, and gender equity," he said.

The seven-phase elections in India will begin on April 19.

