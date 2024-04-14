BJP Manifesto 2024: PM Modi promises 3 more bullet trains in north, east, south India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, while releasing the BJP's Lok Sabha manifesto on Sunday, promised three more bullet train corridors in the country. He said the work on the first corridor, which will connect Ahmedabad to Mumbai, is almost complete and the survey work for three more corridors will begin soon.

"We are constructing the first Bullet Train corridor in the country. Using the experience gained so far, we will initiate feasibility studies for Bullet Train Corridors in North, South, and East India," the BJP's manifesto states.

The saffron party, seeking a third consecutive term for Prime Minister Modi, focuses on expanding coverage of new-age trains. The party's manifesto says that its government has developed and manufactured world-class Vande Bharat, Amrit Bharat, and Namo Bharat trains. "We will further expand this network of new age trains."

"We will launch Vande Sleeper trains for a comfortable overnight journey," Prime Minister Modi said, adding that his government will also launch Vande Bharat Metro. "We have commissioned sections of RRTS between Delhi and Meerut. We will further expand these services and launch other regional connectivity programmes to other major cities to ensure robust connectivity and integrate the regional economies."

In March 2026, Union Minister for Railways Ashwini Vaishnaw said India's first bullet train will be on track in 2026. He said it would run in one section from Surat.

The Centre is working on the 508-km-long Mumbai-Ahmedabad HSR project, which is expected to be flagged off in 2026 and will initially cover Surat-Bilimora in Gujarat, and the full stretch is expected to be completed in 2028 — six years past its original deadline.



In 2022, the Centre had told Parliament that seven corridors were currently under consideration — Delhi-Varanasi (813 km), Delhi-Ahmedabad (878 km), Mumbai-Nagpur (765 km), Mumbai-Hyderabad (671 km), Chennai-Bengaluru-Mysuru (435 km), Delhi-Chandigarh-Amritsar (459 km), and Varanasi-Howrah (760 km).



