LS Polls 2024: EC seizes Rs 4,650 crore, higher than total seizures in 2019

The Election Commission (EC) on Monday said it was on track for the highest-ever seizures of cash in the 75-year history of Lok Sabha elections in the country. The EC said it had seized Rs 4650 crores ahead of the elections, higher than the total seizures in the 2019 elections.

The authorities made seizures of over Rs 100 crore every day since March 1. "This marks a sharp increase over Rs 3475 crores seized during the entire Lok Sabha election in 2019. Significantly, 45 per cent of the seizures are of drugs and narcotics," the commission said.

In an incident in Nilgiris, Tamil Nadu, the commission suspended the flying squad team leader for laxity in duty and selective checking of a cavalcade of a prominent leader. Similarly, officials checked vehicles in the convoy of the chief minister of a state and also the vehicle of a deputy chief minister in another

state.

"The Commission has also taken strict action against approximately 106 government servants who have been found assisting politicians in campaigning, thereby violating the Code of Conduct and instructions," it said.

In a separate incident, the commission on Monday reportedly ordered the removal of DIG of Murshidabad in Bengal following violence, and for the officer's "lack of supervision" to immediately prevent more incidents. Two violent incidents were reported there in which weapons and explosives were used.