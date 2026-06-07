6 Tata Group stocks to turn ex-dividend next week – Check record dates | Do you own any?

It is going to be a buzzing week for Tata Group shareholders as six listed entities from the salt-to-software firms declared record dates in the upcoming week to determine which investors are eligible to receive their dividend payouts.

According to stock exchange filings submitted by the companies, these dates are Wednesday, June 10, and Friday, June 12.

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The mid-week: June 10

Three Tata majors are locking in Wednesday, June 10, 2026, as their cut-off date. Tata Elxsi Ltd: In an exchange filing, Tata Elxsi recommended a dividend of Rs 75 per share with a face value of Rs 10.

Tata Chemicals Ltd: The company confirmed that it has proposed a dividend of Rs 11 per ordinary share of face value Rs 10. The company has fixed Wednesday as the record date for the same.

Tata Investment Corporation Ltd: The investment arm of the Tata Group has also its timeline for the same day. As per its stock exchange filing dated May 8, the company has set June 10 as the record date for a final dividend of Rs 3.40 apiece of face value Re 1.

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The weekend payout rush: June 12

The remaining three corporate giants have scheduled their investor eligibility checks for the end of the week on Friday, June 12, 2026.

Tata Motors Ltd: The company has fixed June 12 as the record date for its final dividend of Rs 4 a share of face value Rs 2 for the financial year 2025-26.

Tata Steel Ltd: Following a board meeting on May 15, the steel major announced a dividend of Rs 4 per share with a face value of Re 1. The company has fixed June 12 as the record date for the same.

Trent Ltd: The conglomerate's retail player initially intended to join the mid-week club but changed its schedule. In a revised stock exchange notification dated May 6, Trent informed the exchanges that its record date has been shifted from June 10 to June 12. This will determine eligibility for its recommended dividend of Rs 6 per equity share of Re 1 face value.

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All the above-mentioned dividend payouts remain subject to shareholder approval at the respective companies' upcoming annual general meetings (AGMs).

