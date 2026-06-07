IndusInd Bank shares almost flat in 2026 so far; are governance concerns resurfacing?

Shares of IndusInd Bank Ltd edged up 0.15 per cent to close at Rs 904.25 on Friday. At this level, the stock has largely stayed flat year-to-date (YTD), rising 1.56 per cent in calendar year 2026 so far.

The private lender, which faced accounting discrepancies in the past, recently issued a clarification over a news report titled "whistleblower complaint to PMO, RBI".

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"In this regard, we wish to clarify that the Bank has not received the communication from any government or regulatory authority, as referred to in the aforesaid news item, regarding receipt of the captioned whistleblower complaint by them," it stated.

"We also clarify that all concerns raised in the news item have been duly examined in the past, and appropriate actions have been undertaken in accordance with the Bank's internal policies and applicable regulatory requirements. The Bank has also proactively reported certain matters to the relevant authorities and continues to extend full cooperation, in line with its regulatory obligations. Further, the Bank has consistently followed established governance and oversight processes in addressing such matters. Any conclusions based on unverified allegations may not present a complete or accurate picture of the matter," IndusInd Bank added.

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Additionally, consulting firm PwC has reportedly found accounting lapses that led to an overstatement of the bank's profits and assets. Business Today, however, could not independently verify the report at the time of publishing this story.

Kranthi Bathini, Director of Equity Strategy at WealthMills Securities, stated, "IndusInd Bank has shown a V-shaped recovery recently, but corporate governance concerns could weigh on the stock in the near to medium term. Investors with a high risk appetite and a long-term horizon may consider adding IndusInd Bank on meaningful dips, given the potential upside in India’s banking and financial services sector. This stock is best suited to those willing to accept higher risk for long-term opportunities."

Ravi Singh, Chief Research Officer at Master Capital Services, said, "IndusInd Bank is currently facing pressure after reports emerged regarding whistleblower complaints linked to treasury-related operations and internal processes. Investor confidence has weakened mainly because governance-related concerns create uncertainty in the banking sector. Reports also suggested that an external review by PwC examined certain accounting practices and treasury entries, which added to market nervousness. While the bank has stated that it has not received any fresh regulatory communication and that internal controls remain in place, traders are still cautious about the situation. The issue has become more sensitive because the bank was already under scrutiny over earlier accounting-related concerns. At present, the market is focusing less on business growth and more on transparency and management credibility. The stock may remain volatile until clearer updates emerge from regulators or the bank provides stronger reassurance to investors."

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From a technical standpoint, AR Ramachandran, Sebi-registered research analyst at Tips2trades, noted, "IndusInd Bank's stock is slightly bullish on daily charts with strong support at Rs 884. A daily close above resistance of Rs 926 could lead to an upside target of Rs 979 in the near term."