LS Polls 2024: INDIA bloc finalises seat-sharing for Jharkhand, Congress to contest on 7 seats, JMM 5 

The Congress and Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) have finalised seat-sharing for the upcoming Lok Sabha election in Jharkhand. As per the deal, the congress would contest on 7 of 14 seats, while JMM will fight on 5, sources told India Today. In the last elections, the BJP had won 12 seats, while 1 went to Congress and 1 to JMM.

India Today earlier reported that the JMM was eyeing seven Lok Sabha seats in the state. It wanted all five ST seats in Jharkhand—Singhbhum, Lohardaga, Khunti, Dumka, and Rajmahal. The ruling party had also staked claims on Jamshedpur and Giridih, leaving only seven seats for others.

In 2019, JMM contested four seats, Congress contested seven, RJD was allotted one, and two seats went to JVM. JVM has since merged with BJP and no longer exists.