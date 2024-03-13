LS Polls 2024: Rahul Gandhi promises 50% quota for women in central govt jobs 

Ahead of Lok Sabha elections, former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday promised 50 per cent reservation for women in the central government jobs. He also promised Rs 1 lakh annually to a woman from a poor family under the 'Mahalakshmi' scheme. "Half the population, full rights: Half of all new recruitments in the central government will be reserved for women," said a tweet by Congress.

नारी न्याय-



• महालक्ष्मी: गरीब परिवार में एक महिला को सालाना 1 लाख रुपए।



• आधी आबादी, पूरा हक़: केंद्र सरकार में सभी नई भर्तियों में आधा हिस्सा महिलाओं के लिए आरक्षित किया जाएगा।



• शक्ति का सम्मान: आशा, आंगनवाड़ी और मिड-डे मील बनाने वाली महिलाओं के मासिक वेतन में केंद्र… pic.twitter.com/usoDdNBEiQ — Congress (@INCIndia) March 13, 2024

Gandhi, whose Bharat Jodo Yatra was currently in Maharashtra, also promised that the central government's contribution to the monthly salary of Asha, Anganwadi, and mid-day meal-making women would be doubled. He said if the INDIA alliance came to power, it would double the number of hostels for working women in the country, with at least one hostel in each district.

"Congress is announcing 'Nari Nyay Guarantee' today. Under this, the party is going to set a new agenda for women in the country. Under 'Nari Nyay Guarantee', Congress is making 5 announcements," said Congress national president Mallikarjun Kharge.

"First, Mahalaxmi guarantee - under this, one woman from every poor family will be provided help of Rs 1 Lakh per annum. Second, Aadhi Aabadi Poora Hak - under this women will have rights over half of the new recruitments at the Central Government level. Third, Shakti Ka Sammaan - under this the Central Government's contribution to the monthly income of Anganwadi, ASHA and midday meal workers will be doubled. Fourth, Adhikar Maitri - under this a paralegal will be appointed at every panchayat to create awareness among women regarding their rights and help them. Fifth, Savitribai Phule hostel - The Government of India will build at least one hostel for working women at district headquarters. The number of these hostels will be doubled across the country."

On Tuesday, Kharge said the party's 'Adivasi Sankalp' will ensure that the rights of tribals as well as their "zameen, jungle and jal" are protected. Addressing a press conference in Delhi, Kharge said Rahul Gandhi has announced the party's guarantee for the welfare and well-being of the tribal communities in Maharashtra's Nandurbar.

(With inputs from PTI)

