Madhya Pradesh Exit Polls 2024: BJP likely to make clean sweep with around 29 seats, predicts Axis My India

Madhya Pradesh exit polls: BJP is likely to win 28-29 seats, whereas INDIA Bloc will get 0-1 seats, as per the data released by Axis My India- India Today. BJP is expected to get 61 per cent votes and Congress will get 33 per cent votes.

The elections in Madhya Pradesh were conducted in four phases from April 19 to May 13, to elect 29 members to the 18th Lok Sabha.

In Indore, the Congress started seeking votes for NOTA after its candidate, Akshay Kanti Bam, withdrew his nomination from the Lok Sabha elections at the last moment (on April 29). The party was left with no alternative.

Madhya Pradesh Exit Polls 2024: In Madhya Pradesh, direct contest is between BJP and Congress Agencies BJP Congress Others India Today-Axis My India 28-29 0-1 Today's Chanakya C Voter 26-28 1-3 Times Now Jan Ki Baat Polstrat Matrize 28 1 PMARQ 29

In the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, the BJP secured 28 out of 29 seats. The BJP aims to repeat its victory from the 2023 assembly elections, where it secured 163 out of 230 seats. Both the BJP and the INC have a strong presence in the Hindi heartland state, turning it into a battleground for electoral supremacy.

In Guna, Jyotiraditya Scindia from BJP is up against Congress’ Rao Yadvendra Singh. In Chhindwara, Kamal Nath's son Nakul Nath is fighting against Vivek Sahu of BJP. In Vidisha, BJP stalwart Shivraj Singh Chouhan is up against Congress contender Pratap Bhanu Sharma.

In Madhya Pradesh, approximately 59.59% of voters turned out for the Lok Sabha elections in four phases.