Madhya Pradesh Tourism Board partners with IWAI and Gujarat government to boost cruise tourism

In a bid to elevate cruise tourism in Madhya Pradesh, the Madhya Pradesh Tourism Board has inked a significant Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Inland Waterways Authority of India (IWAI) and the Government of Gujarat. Under this collaboration, two floating jetties, known as pontoons, have been dispatched from Kolkata to Kukshi in the state.

Related Articles

The pontoons, acquired through the MoU, are earmarked for use as terminals for pontoon cruises, a novel initiative spearheaded by the Tourism Board to invigorate tourism across the state. The proposed cruise route is set to embark from Ekatma Dham (Statue of Oneness) in Omkareshwar, Madhya Pradesh, and voyage to the Statue of Unity in Kevadiya, Gujarat.

According to the terms outlined in the MoU, IWAI is committed to providing two floating jetties to both Madhya Pradesh and Gujarat. The delivery of the jetty to Madhya Pradesh signifies a pivotal step towards materialising this collaborative effort.

The agreement aims to facilitate unhindered movement of cruise ships along the Narmada River between Madhya Pradesh and Gujarat. Signing the contract was Vijay Kumar, Chairman of IWAI, along with Sheo Shekhar Shukla, Principal Secretary of the Tourism and Culture Department, and Managing Director of the Madhya Pradesh Tourism Board. Notable attendees included Mukesh Puri (IAS) (Retd.), Managing Director of Sardar Sarovar Narmada Nigam Limited, and Udit Agarwal, Joint Managing Director of Sardar Sarovar Narmada Nigam Limited.

Principal Secretary Shukla disclosed that a 120 km route has been charted from the Statue of Unity in Kevadiya to Chandankhedi, Kukshi. Tourists will then be escorted by road from Kukshi to the Statue of Oneness in Omkareshwar, with stopovers at Maheshwar, Mandleshwar, and Mandu along the way. To facilitate this, four jetties will be established, two each in Madhya Pradesh and Gujarat.

Additional infrastructure and amenities for cruise tourism will be developed by the state government, fostering economic growth in the region and extending benefits to the local populace.

Bidisha Mukherjee, Additional Managing Director of the Tourism Board, highlighted that under the guidance of Principal Secretary Shukla, innovative measures are being implemented to bolster tourism. Cruise tourism promises not only to enrich the tourism landscape but also to offer tourists an immersive experience of the local culture, traditions, lifestyle, and cuisine amid the scenic vistas of the Narmada River.

Pontoons, serving as floating platforms, will be strategically installed along the ghats, ensuring safe and comfortable passage for tourists during their cruise adventures.