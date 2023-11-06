Chaturbhuj Nala Rock Shelters: A hidden gem in Bhanpura reveals ancient artistry

Bhanpura, a quaint township nestled in the serene landscape of Mandsaur district, has unveiled a treasure trove of heritage and natural beauty, offering an escape from the hustle and bustle of city life. Located approximately 30 kilometres from the town, Chaturbhuj Nala, also known as Chaturbhujnath Nala, stretches over a 5-kilometre trail adorned with thousands of ancient rock paintings. Situated within the Gandhi Sagar Sanctuary, it provides breathtaking views of expansive landscapes and pristine water bodies.

The Discovery of Chaturbhuj Nala Rock Shelters

Dating back to the pre-pastoral era, spanning over 6,000 to 12,000 years, and extending into the early medieval age of the 10th century, the Chaturbhuj Nala Rock Shelters draw comparisons to the UNESCO-approved Bhimbetka rock shelters. Named after the nearby Chaturbhujnath Temple, this archaeological site was brought to light in 1977 by a local school teacher, Ramesh Kumar Pancholi, and his companions. Since then, these rock canvases have attracted numerous international tourists and travellers seeking a unique weekend getaway.

Visitors can explore the first 700 meters of the site, adorned with intricate paintings in shades of red, ochre, white, and black. It is believed that countless designs were once etched on the outer walls of the shelters but have faded over time due to exposure to sunlight and rain. These ancient paintings provide a fascinating glimpse into the lifestyles of bygone eras, depicting scenes of men riding cattle, women dancing, warriors marching, and hunting expeditions featuring rhinos, hump-less cattle, and deer pursued and hunted with arrows.

Other Ancient Sites in the Vicinity

Just 5 kilometres from Bhanpura lies a hill known as "Dar Ki Chattan," featuring nearly 560 man-made cupules intricately marked on the walls. Archaeologists and scholars estimate these cup marks to be anywhere from 100,000 to 200,000 years old, making them one of the earliest forms of artistic expression by humanity. In addition to Chaturbhuj Nala, the region is home to other ancient rock art sites that were once frequented by ancient humans, such as Chiber Nala, Sita Khardi, and Modi. However, the most prominent and well-preserved among them is the Chaturbhuj Nala site.

Exploring this lesser-known wonder is a delight for travellers seeking to venture off the beaten path. Chaturbhuj Nala shelters, along with nearby attractions like Hinglajgarh Fort, Hinglaj Mata Temple, Chaturbhujnala Temple, and the Gandhi Sagar Reservoirs, offer a captivating journey through the rich history and splendour of the prolific Bhanpura region, leaving visitors awe-inspired by its cultural heritage and natural beauty.

Gandhi Sagar Forest Retreat

The historic sites can be experienced as part of the Gandhi Sagar Forest Retreat. Nestled in the heart of Madhya Pradesh, the Gandhi Sagar Forest Retreat is located in the backwaters of the Gandhi Sagar Dam.

The highlights include a wide range of adventure activities. Land activities include Cycling, Rope Course, Jungle Safaris, Night Jungle Walk, ATV, Air Gun shooting, Paint Ball, Trekking and Star Gazing, providing opportunities for adrenaline aficionados and nature enthusiasts alike. Water activities such as Kayaking, Jet Skiing and Speed Boating are also available. For those who crave adventure in the sky, there are options for Para Sailing, Hot Air Ballooning and Para Motoring. As night falls, the clear skies over the Gandhi Sagar Dam make for an ideal setting for stargazing.

Connectivity

By Air – Udaipur, Rajasthan (230 Kms), Indore, MP (310 Kms), Bhopal, MP (330 Kms)

By Rail – Bhawani Mandi, Rajasthan (40 Kms), Kota, Rajasthan (104 Kms), Mandsaur, MP (140 Kms)