Magadh Express train splits in two near Bihar's Buxar

Business Today
COMPANIES

NEWS

The Magadh Express from New Delhi to Islampur split into two between Twiniganj and Raghunathpur railway stations in Bihar's Buxar district

The Magadh Express from New Delhi to Islampur split into two in Bihar's Buxar district on Sunday. The incident happened after the coupling of the train broke. No one was injured in the incident which occurred at around 11:08 am between Twiniganj and Raghunathpur railway stations.

The incident took place when the coupling of the Magadh Express (20802) from New Delhi to Islampur broke, splitting the train into two between Twiniganj and Raghunathpur railway stations.

"The incident occurred when the train passed Twiniganj. It uncoupled between coach no S-7, the 13th from the train engine, and coach no S-6, the 14th from the engine between Twiniganj-Raghunathpur in the down line," Chief Public Relations Officer (CPRO) of East Central Railway Sharswati Chandra told PTI. 

Chandra said that a rescue team as well as technical teams have reached the spot and officials were trying to rectify it at the earliest. Train traffic on the down line was affected for some time, said the CPRO, adding it will be restored and an inquiry will be ordered to probe the exact cause of the incident. 

Published on: Sep 08, 2024, 2:24 PM IST
