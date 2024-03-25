Magisterial inquiry ordered after 14 staff injured in Holi fire mishap at Ujjain Mahakal temple

A fire erupted in the sanctum sanctorum of Ujjain’s Mahakaleshwar temple during Holi on Monday morning, injuring at least 14 staff members, including a priest, according to police.

Nine of the injured individuals, whose condition is reported to be critical, have been referred to Indore for further treatment. Additionally, a magisterial inquiry has been initiated to investigate the incident.

During the occurrence of the accident, the temple premises were crowded with thousands of devotees who were celebrating the festival of Holi.

Ujjain superintendent of police Pradeep Sharma said, “One of the injured said that someone threw gulaal on priest Sanjeev from behind while he was performing the aarti. The gulaal fell on the lamp. It is believed that there was some chemical in the gulaal which caused the fire.” The matter is being investigated.

Chief Minister Mohan Yadav took to X to express his regret over the unfortunate incident at the Mahakaleshwar temple, assuring the public that the situation is now under control.

"A few priests have been injured and they have been admitted to hospitals in Indore and Ujjain. I am going there. I have ordered a magisterial investigation and will ensure that these things won't repeat. Action will be taken against those at fault," he said.

Home Minister Amit Shah expressed his prayers for the swift recovery of the injured individuals.

"Talked to Chief Minister Shri @DrMohanYadav51 and got information regarding the fire incident in Shri Mahakal Temple of Ujjain. The local administration is providing assistance and treatment to the injured. I pray to Baba Mahakal for the speedy recovery of the injured," he wrote on X.

State ministers Kailash Vijayvargiya and Tulsi Ram Silawat visited the eight injured priests who were transferred to a hospital in Indore.