Maha Kumbh 2025: Air India announces daily flights to Prayagraj; check full schedule

Air India has announced the introduction of daily flights between Delhi and Prayagraj to accommodate the anticipated surge in travel demand for the Maha Kumbh Mela 2025, the world’s largest spiritual gathering. These temporary operations will run from January 25 to February 28, 2025.

The Maha Kumbh Mela, held every 12 years, began earlier this week, drawing tens of lakhs of devotees to Prayagraj's Sangam area for a ritual dip believed to cleanse sins and aid in attaining 'moksha'. This year's event is uniquely significant, with celestial alignments occurring after 144 years, and over 40 crore visitors are expected to attend the 45-day festival.

The Uttar Pradesh government has implemented extensive arrangements, including 55 police stations, 45,000 police personnel, 30 pontoon bridges, and Mahakumbh Nagar, a temporary city accommodating up to one crore devotees at any given time.

Air India's new service will provide the only full-service flying option on the Delhi-Prayagraj route, offering passengers the choice of premium cabins alongside Economy Class. The daytime flight schedules also allow for seamless connections via Delhi to destinations across India and globally, including North America, Europe, Australia, and Southeast Asia.

Air India Flight Flight Schedule for Prayagraj

25 January - 31 January 2025

AI-2843: Delhi-Prayagraj — Departure: 14:10, Arrival: 15:20

AI-2844: Prayagraj-Delhi — Departure: 16:00, Arrival: 17:10

1 February - 28 February 2025

AI-843: Delhi-Prayagraj — Departure: 13:00, Arrival: 14:10

AI-844: Prayagraj-Delhi — Departure: 14:50, Arrival: 16:00

Bookings for these flights are being opened across all channels, including Air India’s website, mobile app, and travel agents.

The Maha Kumbh Mela officially commenced on Paush Purnima with conch shells, bhajans, and chants of "Jai Ganga Maiyya," creating a vibrant and devotional atmosphere. Prime Minister Narendra Modi highlighted the cultural significance of the event, calling it a "sacred confluence of faith, devotion, and culture" in a message shared on social media platform X.

The Uttar Pradesh government reported that by 9:30 am on the first day, approximately 60 lakh pilgrims had taken a dip at the Sangam. In addition to facilitating the spiritual journeys of millions, the event has embraced the digital age, with many sharing their experiences on social media and offering virtual ‘darshan’ of the Ganga to their families.

