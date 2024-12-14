Maha Kumbh Mela 2025: Location, dates and how to reach. Check comprehensive travel guide here

The Maha Kumbh Mela, often celebrated as the largest spiritual gathering in the world, is a grand expression of devotion, faith and ancient traditions. Rooted deeply in Hindu mythology, this extraordinary festival is held once every 12 years across four sacred cities — Haridwar, Ujjain, Nashik, and Prayagraj — each located along the banks of India’s holiest rivers: the Ganga, Shipra, Godavari and the confluence of the Ganga, Yamuna, and the mythical Sarasvati.

Related Articles

Maha Kumbh 2025: Location

In 2025, from January 13 to February 26, Prayagraj will once again host this remarkable event, drawing millions of pilgrims and visitors to experience a profound display of faith, unity and India’s spiritual legacy.

Maha Kumbh 2025: How to reach

By Train: Prayagraj is well-connected to major cities across India through the Indian Railways network. The city has 8 railway stations, including:

Prayagraj Junction (PYJ)

Prayagraj Rambagh (PRRB)

Prayagraj Sangam (PYG)

Prayag Junction (PRG)

Naini Junction (NYN)

Prayagraj Chheoki (PCOI)

Phaphamau Junction (PFM)

Jhunsi (JI)

Subedarganj (SFG)

Regular trains from cities like Delhi (Rajdhani Express, Vande Bharat, Rajgir Special), Mumbai (Mahanagri SF Express, Saket SF Express, Kashi Express), Kolkata (Howrah-Prayagraj Express, Howrah-New Delhi Rajdhani) and Chennai (Sanghamitra Express) make it convenient for devotees to reach Prayagraj.

By Air: Prayagraj’s Bamrauli Airport, located 13 km from the city, offers excellent connectivity with regular flights to and from major Indian cities such as Delhi, Mumbai, Bangalore, Kolkata and Hyderabad. This provides pilgrims with a convenient and memorable journey.

Nearby airports include:

Lal Bahadur Shastri International Airport, Varanasi (approx. 2 hours 22 minutes)

Kanpur Airport, Chakeri (approx. 3 hours 46 minutes)

Chaudhary Charan Singh International Airport, Lucknow (approx. 4 hours 53 minutes)

Maharshi Valmiki International Airport, Ayodhya (approx. 4 hours)

Mahayogi Gorakhnath Airport, Gorakhpur (approx. 6.5 hours)

By Bus: Prayagraj is well-connected via road through national and state highways. State-run buses operate from many major cities across India, with booking available via the UPSRTC (Uttar Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation). Private bus services also run from several cities, and bookings can be made through platforms like OSTS, makemytrip.com, yatra.com, and redbus.in. Key bus stands in Prayagraj include the Prayagraj Bus Stand and Kachari Bus Stand.

State transport buses operate frequently from cities like Delhi, Varanasi, Lucknow, Kanpur, and Jhansi, making travel easy from various local towns.

The Kumbh Mela brings together millions of devotees, ascetics, and seekers, all coming to partake in sacred rituals, the most significant being the holy dip at the Triveni Sangam. This cleansing bath is believed to purify the soul, absolve sins, and guide one toward spiritual liberation. The festival is not only a celebration of India’s deep spiritual heritage but also symbolises the universal human pursuit of inner peace, self-realisation, and collective harmony.