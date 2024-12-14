Maha Kumbh Mela 2025: Worried about where to stay? Here’s the complete guide on accommodation and more 

The Maha Kumbh Mela, often celebrated as the largest spiritual gathering in the world, is a grand expression of devotion, faith and ancient traditions. Rooted deeply in Hindu mythology, this extraordinary festival is held once every 12 years across four sacred cities — Haridwar, Ujjain, Nashik, and Prayagraj — each located along the banks of India’s holiest rivers: the Ganga, Shipra, Godavari and the confluence of the Ganga, Yamuna, and the mythical Sarasvati.

In 2025, from January 13 to February 26, Prayagraj will once again host this remarkable event, drawing millions of pilgrims and visitors to experience a profound display of faith, unity and India’s spiritual legacy

Maha Kumbh 2025: Where to stay

Prayagraj offers a host of accommodation options for you to stay during your visit. You can choose from a number of hotels. If you want to feel the essence of the Maha Kumbh Festival, you can choose to stay at Tent Cities as well!

Stay in Mela Area: Tent cities at the Maha Kumbh Mela provide comfortable accommodations near the Triveni Sangam, ranging from basic tents to luxurious setups with private amenities. Staying here offers tourists easy access to rituals, sacred baths, and spiritual events, along with the chance to immerse in the festival’s vibrant atmosphere and cultural diversity. These are located just 1.1 km from the Triveni Sangam.

The tent cities are managed by the UPSTDC Tent Colony, which offers a variety of cottages: Villa (02 Bedroom Double Bed/Lodge), Swiss Cottage (01 Bedroom Double Bed/Lodge), Maharaja Cottage (01 Bedroom Double Bed/Lodge) and Dormitory.

One can book these tent cities by visiting https://kumbh.gov.in/en/Wheretostaylist.

Stay in City Area: Prayagraj offers a diverse range of accommodations, from luxurious hotels to budget-friendly lodges, ensuring that every pilgrim finds a suitable place to rest. Hotels in Prayagraj are equipped with modern amenities and are designed to provide a serene atmosphere that resonates with the divine vibe of the Kumbh Mela.

Homestays: There is a trend across the citizens of Prayagraj to rent out unused rooms in their houses to pilgrim tourists during Kumbh and Maha Kumbh. These can be a more affordable option for stay in the city.

The Kumbh Mela brings together millions of devotees, ascetics, and seekers, all coming to partake in sacred rituals, the most significant being the holy dip at the Triveni Sangam. This cleansing bath is believed to purify the soul, absolve sins, and guide one toward spiritual liberation. The festival is not only a celebration of India’s deep spiritual heritage but also symbolises the universal human pursuit of inner peace, self-realisation, and collective harmony.