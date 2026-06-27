Maharashtra postpones TET 2026 after Bhiwandi raid flags question leak

The Maharashtra government has postponed the Teachers Eligibility Test (TET) 2026 after parts of the question paper were allegedly leaked a day before the examination. The test was scheduled to be held on June 28 at 1,028 centres across the state, but has now been rescheduled after police found evidence suggesting that some questions had been leaked in advance.

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More than 4.28 lakh candidates, including working teachers, had registered for MAHA TET this year, leading to over six lakh applications for Papers 1 and 2. The postponement comes amid renewed concerns over the security of competitive examinations, following the alleged NEET UG 2026 paper leak.

According to Nandkumar Bedse, director of the Maharashtra State Examination Council, police received confidential information early on June 27 that a few people in Bhiwandi had access to the TET question paper. Acting on the tip-off, the Bhiwandi Police carried out a raid and called officials from the examination council to verify the material recovered from the location.

During the verification process, officials found that some of the questions in the seized documents matched the actual TET 2026 question paper. After this, a criminal case was registered and an investigation was launched. Police are continuing their probe to determine how the paper was leaked and whether more people were involved.

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The examination council said it had put several security measures in place while preparing for the TET, keeping in mind the irregularities reported in the NEET 2026 examination. However, after the suspected paper leak came to light, the authorities decided to postpone the test to ensure that the recruitment process remains fair and transparent.

In a statement, the council said the examination had been rescheduled because a detailed investigation was necessary and because it wanted to ensure that the test was conducted in a completely transparent manner. A fresh date for the examination will be announced later on the official website of the Maharashtra State Examination Council.

The postponement of MAHA TET 2026 follows the discovery of matching questions in seized documents during a police raid in Bhiwandi, prompting a criminal case and an ongoing investigation. With over 4.28 lakh candidates affected, the state examination council has said a new date will be announced after the inquiry progresses.