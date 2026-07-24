India's next 'eyes in the sky': Adani-DRDO seal landmark AEW&C Mk-II deal for IAF

India has taken another major step towards building a fully indigenous airborne surveillance network, with Adani Defence & Aerospace and the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) signing a landmark agreement to jointly develop the Airborne Early Warning and Control (AEW&C) Mk-II system for the Indian Air Force (IAF).

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The programme, one of the country's most ambitious airborne defence projects, will see the two partners develop, manufacture and integrate advanced mission systems on six modified Airbus A321 aircraft. The deal also covers integrated logistics, maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO), and technical support for up to 30 years, with induction into the IAF planned between 2032 and 2033.

The agreement is significant not only because it advances India's indigenous defence capabilities, but also because it marks the first time a private Indian company has been entrusted with developing, integrating and supporting an airborne mission platform of this scale and complexity.

A new chapter for India's airborne surveillance

Airborne Early Warning and Control aircraft serve as flying command centres, capable of detecting enemy aircraft, drones and missiles hundreds of kilometres away while coordinating friendly air operations in real time.

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Unlike ground-based radars, whose range is limited by the Earth's curvature, AEW&C aircraft operate at high altitudes, allowing them to spot low-flying aircraft, cruise missiles and other threats much earlier. They act as the military's "eyes in the sky," providing commanders with a comprehensive picture of the battlefield.

The AEW&C Mk-II programme is expected to significantly enhance the Indian Air Force's long-range surveillance and battle-management capabilities while reducing dependence on imported systems.

Building on the success of Netra

The new programme comes just weeks after DRDO achieved another major milestone in indigenous defence technology.

In June 2026, the organisation announced the Final Operational Clearance (FOC) of the Netra Airborne Early Warning and Control system, developed by DRDO's Centre for Airborne Systems (CABS) in Bengaluru.

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In a post on X, DRDO said: "A ceremony for the declaration of Final Operational Clearance (FOC) of Netra Airborne Early Warning and Control (AEW&C) System is planned on 25 June 2026 at Centre for Airborne Systems (CABS), DRDO, Bengaluru. The FOC is a major milestone achieved for an indigenous system of systems such as the Netra AEW&C."

The clearance marked the successful completion of years of testing and operational validation, paving the way for wider deployment of the indigenous surveillance platform.

What Is Netra AEW&C?

Netra is India's home-grown airborne radar and surveillance platform developed by DRDO.

Mounted on the Brazilian-made Embraer ERJ-145 aircraft, the system functions as an airborne command-and-control centre equipped with an advanced Active Electronically Scanned Array (AESA) radar housed in a dorsal fairing above the aircraft.

Unlike conventional rotating radars, AESA technology electronically steers radar beams, allowing the system to:

Detect and track multiple airborne targets simultaneously.

Monitor vast stretches of airspace in real time.

Identify low-flying aircraft and cruise missiles that could escape ground-based radar coverage.

Securely relay battlefield information to fighter aircraft, command centres and ground stations.

The aircraft is also equipped with Identification Friend or Foe (IFF) systems, electronic and communication intelligence sensors, encrypted data links and onboard operator consoles for mission management.

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Why AEW&C aircraft matter

Modern air warfare increasingly depends on information dominance, making airborne early warning platforms indispensable.

Operating thousands of metres above the ground, these aircraft dramatically extend the radar horizon, overcoming the limitations faced by land-based radar installations. They can detect incoming threats earlier, direct intercept missions, coordinate friendly aircraft and provide continuous surveillance over contested regions.

Such platforms are especially valuable in monitoring border areas, maritime zones and large operational theatres where early detection can determine the outcome of military engagements.

India joins an elite club

With the AEW&C Mk-II programme, India joins a select group of nations — including the United States, France, Israel, China and Sweden — that possess indigenous airborne early warning and control capabilities.

The collaboration also underscores the government's push towards Aatmanirbhar Bharat in defence manufacturing by bringing private industry into complex strategic programmes traditionally handled by state-run agencies.