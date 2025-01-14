Mahakumbh 2025: Akharas begin ‘Amrit Snan’; millions gather for sacred bathing ritual

Mahakumbh 2025: The first ‘Amrit Snan’, scheduled for January 14 on the occasion of Makar Sankranti started off today. This holy ceremonial dip is a key event in the month-long religious gathering at Prayagraj that will end on February 26, on the occasion of Maha Shivratri. A record number of devotees are expected to take the Amrit Snan on Tuesday.

The event will be attended by the 13 akharas, or monastic orders of Hinduism, in a planned sequence. The Mahakumbh administration prepared the detailed schedule for the sacred bathing ritual, specifying date, time and sequence for the participation of each akhara.

The ritual was scheduled to begin with Panchayati Akhara Mahanirvani and Shambhu Panchayati Atal Akhara, to depart their camp at 5:15 am, reach the ghat by 6:15 am. They had 40 minutes for the holy dip before returning to their camp by 7:55 am.

The sequence is scheduled to continue throughout the day, with other akharas including Shri Taponidhi Panchayati Shri Niranjani Akhara, Shri Panchayati Akhara Anand, and the Sanyasi Akharas like Shri Panchdashnam Juna Akhara, following their allocated slots. The schedule continues with the Bairagi Akharas in the afternoon and concludes with the Udasin Akharas. The last to take the Amrit Snan would be Shri Panchayati Nirmal Akhara at 5:20 pm.

The first 'Amrit Snan' is special in many ways. It took place a day after the first major 'snan' on Monday in the Sangam area on the occasion of 'Paush Purnima'.

The present edition of the Kumbh is being held after 12 years, though seers claim the celestial permutations and combinations for the event are taking place after 144 years, making the occasion even more auspicious.

The Uttar Pradesh government has estimated 35 crore devotees to visit Prayagraj during the Mahakumbh. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath described the event as a celebration of India's ancient cultural and spiritual heritage.