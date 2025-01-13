Mahakumbh 2025: List of do’s and don’ts as you plan to visit the world’s largest public gathering

Mahakumbh 2025: As devotees prepare for the first Shahi Snan to be held tomorrow on the occasion of Makar Sankranti, the authorities are expecting unprecedented footfall. Mahakumbh is being held after a period of 12 years, and will continue till February 26, on the occasion of Maha Shivratri.
Security has been tightened in Prayagraj, and special medical, emergency arrangements have been made to manage the crowd.
As Mahakumbh 2025 starts, the authorities have listed the do’s and don’ts at the world’s largest public gathering.
MAHAKUMBH 2025 DO’S
Check the website to keep abreast of the movement plan, accommodation, key event dates etc
Download the Mahakumbh 2025 mobile app
Travel light, and carry your medicines as advised by the doctor
Be aware of all the nearby facilities, including hospital and emergency services
Know emergency contact numbers
Use bathing areas and ghats designated by the mela administration
Use toilets and urinals, and dustbins for waste disposal
Use the signage put up to find your way
Follow traffic rules, and use parking spots as designated
If your find an unidentified or suspicious object, inform the police or administration
Keep an ear out for the rules, regulations and instructions given through the Public Addressal System
Be attentive towards your belongings. If lost, you can contact the Lost & Found counters
MAHAKUMBH 2025 DON’TS
Avoid carrying valuables, unnecessary food and clothing
Be careful while eating at unauthorised places
Do not venture into the river beyond permissible limits
Do not pollute the river by using soaps, detergents to clean or wash
Do not throw puja paraphernalia into the river
Avoid crowded areas if suffering from a contagious disease
Do not use plastic bags in the city and the mela area
