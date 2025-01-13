Mahakumbh 2025: List of do’s and don’ts as you plan to visit the world’s largest public gathering

Mahakumbh 2025: As devotees prepare for the first Shahi Snan to be held tomorrow on the occasion of Makar Sankranti, the authorities are expecting unprecedented footfall. Mahakumbh is being held after a period of 12 years, and will continue till February 26, on the occasion of Maha Shivratri.

Security has been tightened in Prayagraj, and special medical, emergency arrangements have been made to manage the crowd.

As Mahakumbh 2025 starts, the authorities have listed the do’s and don’ts at the world’s largest public gathering.

MAHAKUMBH 2025 DO’S

Check the website to keep abreast of the movement plan, accommodation, key event dates etc

Download the Mahakumbh 2025 mobile app

Travel light, and carry your medicines as advised by the doctor

Be aware of all the nearby facilities, including hospital and emergency services

Know emergency contact numbers

Use bathing areas and ghats designated by the mela administration

Use toilets and urinals, and dustbins for waste disposal

Use the signage put up to find your way

Follow traffic rules, and use parking spots as designated

If your find an unidentified or suspicious object, inform the police or administration

Keep an ear out for the rules, regulations and instructions given through the Public Addressal System

Be attentive towards your belongings. If lost, you can contact the Lost & Found counters

MAHAKUMBH 2025 DON’TS

Avoid carrying valuables, unnecessary food and clothing

Be careful while eating at unauthorised places

Do not venture into the river beyond permissible limits

Do not pollute the river by using soaps, detergents to clean or wash

Do not throw puja paraphernalia into the river

Avoid crowded areas if suffering from a contagious disease

Do not use plastic bags in the city and the mela area