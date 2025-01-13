Mahakumbh 2025: How to reach, where to stay, eat, important dates; check all FAQs

Mahakumbh 2025: The first Amrit Snan is scheduled to take place on January 14 on the occasion of Makar Sankranti. All the akharas will take the ceremonial dip in the ordained sequence. All 13 akharas, who are considered representatives of Sanatan Dharma, have set up camps in zones designated to them.

Mahakumbh 2025 is expected to witness the participation of more than 45 crore people, which makes it one of the largest gatherings in history. Security has been tightened, arrangements for crowd management, sanitation and public safety have been put in place.

“A very special day for crores of people who cherish Bharatiya values and culture! Maha Kumbh 2025 commences in Prayagraj, bringing together countless people in a sacred confluence of faith, devotion and culture. The Maha Kumbh embodies India’s timeless spiritual heritage and celebrates faith and harmony. I am happy to see Prayagraj abuzz with countless people coming there, taking the holy dip and seeking blessings. Wishing all pilgrims and tourists a wonderful stay,” said Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

MAHAKUMBH 2025: FAQs

What are the major attractions of Mahakumbh 2025?

From temples to historical landmarks, Mahakumbh 2025 offers a glimpse of India in a nutshell. When in Prayagraj, you can visit the Hanuman Mandir, Akshayvat & Patalpuri Temple, Alopi Devi Mandir and Mankameshwar Temple. You can also visit the Maharshi Bharadwaj Ashram.

Apart from that you can also visit or experience:

State pavilion

Sanskriti Gram

Kala Gram

Water Laser Show

Drone Show

Spiritual discourses and satsangs

Cultural performances

Craft and food bazaars

Art installations and exhibitions

You could also witness the sacred bathing rituals, explore the akhara camps, take part in yoga and meditation retreats, environmental initiatives, cultural processions and parades, and end your day with the aarti on the ghats.

What are the dates for the sacred bathing rituals?

The sacred bathing rituals begin on January 14 (Makar Sankranti) with the First Shahi Snan, followed by the Second Shahi Snan on January 29 (Mauni Amavasya), and the Third Shahi Snan on February 3 (Basant Panchami). January 13 (Paush Purnima), February 12 (Maghi Purnima), and February 26 (Maha Shivratri) are also auspicious days.

What to keep in mind while visiting Mahakumbh 2025?

If you are visiting Prayagraj then ensure you check the website for movement plan, accommodation, key event dates etc. Download the mobile app, and travel light. Carry your medicines, and be aware of the medical, food, emergency facilities nearby.

There are bathing ghats and areas designated by the administration. Toilets, dustbins, way signage, parking spots have all been clearly set up.

Be attentive of your belongings, and use the Lost and Found centres if required.

Where to stay, eat and how to reach Mahakumbh 2025?

All information pertaining to accommodation, how to reach, directions, attractions, parking details, tourist guide, and visitors’ guide are all available on the Mahakumbh 2025 website.